Alltech, Agolin alliance to help farmers reach climate goals

Animal nutrition specialist Alltech has acquired a majority interest in Swiss plant-based animal feed firm Agolin.

Alltech, based in Kentucky, USA, with a key research and development facility in Dunboyne, Co Meath, says that its alliance with Agolin will empower farmers to reach sustainability goals while also supporting the performance and profitability of the cattle in their herds and supply chains.

Alltech and Agolin both use nutritional technologies improve animal welfare, delivering greater feed efficiency and conversion, enhanced milk and meat production, increased profitability, and a reduced environmental footprint, including a boost in nitrogen efficiency.

“Agolin’s essential oil blends are a complement to Alltech’s proven nutritional technologies, such as Yea-Sacc and Optigen,” said Dr Mark Lyons, Alltech’s president and CEO. “Governments, consumer brands and retailers are making important commitments to reduce their environmental impact.

“These commitments rely upon farmers and ranchers, and we are dedicated to supporting them with the best available nutritional technologies to achieve more milk and meat while reducing their environmental footprint.”

Alltech and Agolin will also develop new technologies using Alltech’s nutrition with Agolin’s essential oil blends. Agolin has a presence in Europe, Asia and North America, while Alltech will expand the availability of Agolin to additional markets.

Agolin’s high-quality essential oil blends optimise feed intake and performance, including improved milk and meat production. Furthermore, Agolin Ruminant was the first feed additive certified by The Carbon Trust for methane reduction in ruminants.

Meanwhile, organizations such as Verra and Gold Standard are including it in their major international climate protection projects.

Kurt Schaller, managing director of Agolin, said: "We are delighted with this strategic alliance to grow synergistically through the added technical expertise and global reach of Alltech. This represents a new era for our business, and we look forward to breaking new ground in our industry.”

Founded in 1980, Alltech has developed a diverse portfolio of nutritional products and services that improve the health and performance of plants and animals. Its team produces specialty ingredients, premix supplements, feed and biologicals. In 1999, Alltech launched its European Bioscience Centre in Dunboyne, Co Meath, the firm’s European headquarters.

Agolin was founded in 2006 in Switzerland. Also heavily science-focused, Agolin researches, develops and produces innovative feed additives, based on plant active ingredients. Agolin’s key markets include Europe, Asia and North America.