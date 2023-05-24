€1.7m scheme for organic processing opens for applications

The €1.7m Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme has opened for applications.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

The scheme provides funding to processors who wish to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing, and storage of organic products.

It is being partially supported by Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding.

With 4,000 farmers now organic, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that work is underway with all stakeholders "to ensure that all market opportunities for this output are maximised".

"Investing in our processing sector, which allows organic processors to increase efficiencies and capacity, is key to this," she added.

Ms Hackett said she anticipates "significant interest" from the industry in the scheme.

Organic forum

The minister made the announcement at a site visit by the Organic Strategy Forum to Irish Country Meats in Camolin, Co Wexford this week.

The forum was established last year to further the development of the Irish organic sector, and is chaired by Padraig Brennan.

The forum meeting this week focused on actions and initiatives to further develop the domestic and export market for organic produce.

€1m from Brexit fund allocated to organic sector

This week, the minister also announced that €1m has been allocated from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund for the promotion and development of the Irish organic sector.

The fund aims to provide financial support to the member states, regions, and sectors most affected by Brexit.

Ireland, as the member state most affected, has received an allocation of over €1bn, or just over 20% of the entire reserve.