€1.7m scheme for organic processing opens for applications

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said she anticipates "significant interest" from the industry. 
€1.7m scheme for organic processing opens for applications

The scheme provides funding to processors who wish to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing, and storage of organic products. 

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 13:21
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The €1.7m Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme has opened for applications. 

FARMING - AGRIBUSINESS and TECH

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

The scheme provides funding to processors who wish to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing, and storage of organic products. 

It is being partially supported by Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding.

With 4,000 farmers now organic, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that work is underway with all stakeholders "to ensure that all market opportunities for this output are maximised".

"Investing in our processing sector, which allows organic processors to increase efficiencies and capacity, is key to this," she added. 

Ms Hackett said she anticipates "significant interest" from the industry in the scheme. 

Organic forum

The minister made the announcement at a site visit by the Organic Strategy Forum to Irish Country Meats in Camolin, Co Wexford this week.

The forum was established last year to further the development of the Irish organic sector, and is chaired by Padraig Brennan. 

The forum meeting this week focused on actions and initiatives to further develop the domestic and export market for organic produce. 

€1m from Brexit fund allocated to organic sector

This week, the minister also announced that €1m has been allocated from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund for the promotion and development of the Irish organic sector.

The fund aims to provide financial support to the member states, regions, and sectors most affected by Brexit.

Ireland, as the member state most affected, has received an allocation of over €1bn, or just over 20% of the entire reserve.

Read More

€1m from Brexit fund allocated to organic sector

More in this section

A female old hand on soil-earth. Close-up. Concept of old age-youth, life, health, nature There's a different type of income to be derived from Irish soil
Government told to move quicker on carbon sequestration Government told to move quicker on carbon sequestration
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme opens Tillage Capital Investment Scheme opens
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>The new five-year €260m suckler scheme targets bovine emissions through enhanced use of genetics, genomics, and performance metrics.</p>

Over 20,000 applications to suckler scheme show 'level of interest in improving sustainability' 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd