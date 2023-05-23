Over 20,000 applications to suckler scheme show 'level of interest in improving sustainability' 

Over 20,000 applications were made to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme by the closing date of May 22.

According to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, this "clearly demonstrates the level of interest suckler farmers have in improving the environmental and economic sustainability of the national beef herd".

The new five-year €260m suckler scheme targets bovine emissions through enhanced use of genetics, genomics, and performance metrics.

The scheme is the successor to the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), and is co-funded by the EU under the CAP Strategic Plan.

It will reward farmers with a payment of €150 per cow on the first 22 cows and €120 per cow thereafter.

This compares to €90 per cow on the first 10 cows and €80 per cow thereafter in the BDGP.

Eligibility requirements

The minister said farmers must be mindful of ensuring they now meet both the eligibility requirements and the compliance requirements to ensure they generate these important scheme farm payments.

Applicants are reminded to:

Ensure they calve down a minimum of 50% of the yearly reference number they applied for, between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023;

Ensure they are in the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme by October 16, 2023, at the very latest;

Ensure they submit their Basic Income Support for Sustainability application by midnight on May 29, 2023.

Failure to meet one or more of these three eligibility criteria will result in no payment and removal from the scheme.

The department will be writing to all farmers shortly acknowledging their scheme application and reminding applicants of their obligations under the programme.

Applicants can still apply for the scheme up to June 16, 2023, albeit with a late application penalty.