Producers advised to reject lamb price cut

Most of the processors are maintaining their quotes at 780 cents/kg with the bonus for quality
Suppliers are reporting that the general price being paid for lambs this week is 800 cents/kg and 810 cents/kg and in exceptional cases up to 820 cents/kg is being achieved by some of the regular suppliers of larger numbers. Picture: David Creedon

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 15:11
Sheep Report - Martin Ryan

A cut of up to 20 cents/kg in the lamb prices at the factories this week is being played out against resistance from producers to acceptance of the reduction.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

The word on the ground is that the factories need the intake at the current level and the advice of farming leaders to producers is for rejection of the price cut.

The drop to 760 cents/kg for lambs at some of the factories has been described as "unjustified" and has led to some hard selling by producers in negotiations with the processors for their lambs for this week.

In general, most of the processors are maintaining their quotes at 780 cents/kg, with the bonus for quality to be added amid reports the factories are very anxious to get supplies for the week and will come under pressure from supplier resistance.

Suppliers are reporting the general price being paid for lambs this week is 800 cents/kg and 810 cents/kg and in exceptional cases up to 820 cents/kg is being achieved by some of the regular suppliers of larger numbers.

The price pressure at the factories has not had much carry-over to the live trade at the marts. Prices at Monday's sales showed very little change.

There were 680 head on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, where there was a 100% clearance.

Up to €186 was paid for a pen of 17 butchers lambs weighing 55 kg. A lot of 15 weighing 50 kg sold for €178, while 13 weighing 51 kg made €174 and six weighing 54 kgs sold for €170. The factory type lots made up to €121 over.

2023 shaping into a year of uncertainty for the finishers

Farming
