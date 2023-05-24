Paula Hynes: Bringing a veteran to the Bandon Show

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but never underestimate the ability of an old cow.

When walking through the shed one evening last winter, having a look through the cows, Pete turned to me and said, I’m going to take Granny to a show this year. I looked at him with total disbelief and said how in the name of God are you going to do that.

Granny is a cow I have written about earlier in the year, a pedigree Jersey cow that we bought in 2011 along with two other heifers.

She is the last of the original three on the farm, and a bit special as they were the first three animals we both bought together. Granny was born on February 25, 2010, she is 100% pedigree Jersey and her sire is HZK.

I was thinking Pete had definitely lost the plot and that there was no way Granny was going to take to walking on the halter, being washed and clipped in these golden years of her life. I kept my opinions to myself and nodded, and looked forward to seeing what would happen.

He started away slowly getting her used to being rubbed and having the chats and, lo and behold, within a short number of weeks Granny did her first walk up the yard on the halter.

She seemed to really like the attention. Pete started taking her into the orchard for a pick of grass after milking so she would learn to enjoy the halter.

Excitement building

As the weeks passed, she had her first bath which she adored and the following week it was planned for her to have her first clip. This was really going to be the test, as Jerseys can be fickle creatures.

I had a Jersey last year who had been trained to the halter as a calf and when we decided we would show her again, was having none of it. She threw herself down on many an occasion.

The excitement was building inside me when Granny stood like a lamb for her first-ever clip, I was thinking to myself that this could happen, that she was going to a show for the first time ever. She really was enjoying the pampered lifestyle and Georgie could now walk her up to the orchard for a pick of grass in the evenings with Becky and Peanut, our first lactation Jersey heifer. They have become firm friends.

It was decided Granny and Pete would debut at Bandon Show.

Family day out for the girls

Travelling along with her, her trusty buddy Rathard Peanut, who I wrote about when she travelled to Emerald Expo a few weeks ago along with Rathard Kasey. What was really exciting this time is that we also had two more homebred heifers along for the show.

Rathard Chocochip Cashew, a Jersey heifer calf born on February 7 this year whose mother is actually Rathard Peanut, so a family day out for those girls.

Not to be outdone by the Jersey girls, our homebred Holstein heifer Rathard Legend Maker Adina came along for the spin. Adaline, as she is known at home, is actually out of Addi, the heifer that fell down the bank and hurt her neck earlier in the year. (I am delighted to say Addi made a full recovery, is scanned in calf for the new year and is in great form.)

Three newbies making their debuts in the show ring, along with Pete. For all the work and help and driving that Pete does, he has never shown anything, so it was a really special day for us.

Arriving at Bandon show, it was so wonderful to see Granny march up to the wash bays with her ears pricked taking in the new sights. Show days can be hectic and the lead up is even busier at home but as the IHFA showmanship classes got going, Georgie was second in her class, Becky following up with a win in her age group for handling.

A nice warm-up for the Jersey classes with Cashew winning the Jersey calf class, quickly followed Kasey — and I was delighted to also take the red ribbon for her.

Becky was next into the ring showing our two-year-old Jersey in milk while Pete was busy doing the final preparations on Granny for the cow class — Peanut didn’t disappoint for Becky, taking top spot.

Clinched the red ribbon

As Granny walked into the ring, it was hard to believe she was on her maiden voyage in the show ring, 13 years old and having had nine calves, she walked like a pro, impressing the judge with her balance, hard top and superb udder for a cow of her age.

As Granny clinched the red ribbon it suddenly dawned on me that I would be in a championship line-up alongside my husband and two of my daughters.

Granny certainly lived up to her pedigree name Hillcap Day Dream as she was tapped out champion turning Pete’s dream into a celebration.

I asked him after was he delighted to win the championship and he said “it is always nice to see them win, it is special when you know they enjoy the show ring”.

As classes finished at the show it was lovely to meet so many readers of my column. Shows are always great social events, and I was grateful for the kind words from readers.

With the trailer loaded, it was an early exit as Becky is packing to go to Devon for a week with Molly Westwood and our heifer Panda Global Magic Red at Panda Holsteins.