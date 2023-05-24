27-acre Kerry farm with tempting value already under offer

Located 12km south-east of Castleisland in Co Kerry and in a busy part of Munster is a 26.7-acre farm, new to the market with Castleisland-based auctioneers Mannix Property Services.

The holding is in the townland of Mullen, near the village of Scartaglin and is one block, which is naturally divided by the public road. The bulk of the land (20 acres) is on one side of the road, along with a derelict traditional-style farmhouse and outbuildings, while the remaining 6.7 acres are above the public roadway.