27-acre Kerry farm with tempting value already under offer

Located 12km south-east of Castleisland in Co Kerry and in a busy part of Munster is a 26.7-acre farm, new to the market with Castleisland-based auctioneers Mannix Property Services.
The holding is in the townland of Mullen, near the village of Scartaglin and is one block, which is naturally divided by the public road. The bulk of the land (20 acres) is on one side of the road, along with a derelict traditional-style farmhouse and outbuildings, while the remaining 6.7 acres are above the public roadway.
According to selling agent Brendan Mannix, the lands adjoining the derelict residence and farm buildings have the benefit of a mains electrical supply and private water supply. Therefore, even in the event of the lands being sold separately, both would still be able to access these basic services.
“It’s a nice little parcel of land,” said Mr Mannix of the property. “And it’s in very good shape… I walked it two weeks ago and there was a very good covering of grass.”
The property has not been farmed by the current owner in a couple of decades and the person currently farming it has been looking after it well — farming the land in an (uncertified) organic manner.
Interest has been good. The highest offer so far is €170,000 (€6,300/acre) on a price guide of €185,000 (€6,800/acre).