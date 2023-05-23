49-acre Limerick farm outside Doon accepting bids

Holding in excellent condition is in permanent pasture and laid out in easily managed divisions
49-acre Limerick farm outside Doon accepting bids

Holding is described by the selling agents as an 'outstanding' roadside farm on the verge of the village, about 25km to the east of Limerick City.

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 22:12
Conor Power

A 49-acre farm on the outskirts of the village of Doon, Co Limerick, is new to the market with Newport-based auctioneers John Lee & Son REA.

The impressive holding is described by the selling agents as an “outstanding” roadside farm on the verge of the village, about 25km to the east of Limerick City.

This is a prime holding with some of the most productive lands in the area. It is in excellent condition, in permanent pasture and laid out in easily managed divisions. It also has a good amount of road frontage.

The farm comes with a bungalow, which is in need of renovation but which will prove to be a strong asset for the next owner — whether they choose to live in it or use it as a source of rental income.

There is also a holding yard, with a cubicle shed containing 50 cubicles, a four-column hay shed, a loose shed and cattle pen and crush.

Final bids on this farm will be accepted by 12 noon on Friday, June 23, next. According to the selling agent, the price expectation is “in excess of €10,000 per acre”.

148-acre farm near Lismore with period house a rare find

Tillage Capital Investment Scheme opens
Chief executive of Agri-Food Regulator announced
Sheep numbers down 14,000 last year
The new five-year €260m suckler scheme targets bovine emissions through enhanced use of genetics, genomics, and performance metrics.

Over 20,000 applications to suckler scheme show 'level of interest in improving sustainability' 

Karen Walsh

