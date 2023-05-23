49-acre Limerick farm outside Doon accepting bids

A 49-acre farm on the outskirts of the village of Doon, Co Limerick, is new to the market with Newport-based auctioneers John Lee & Son REA.
The impressive holding is described by the selling agents as an “outstanding” roadside farm on the verge of the village, about 25km to the east of Limerick City.
This is a prime holding with some of the most productive lands in the area. It is in excellent condition, in permanent pasture and laid out in easily managed divisions. It also has a good amount of road frontage.
The farm comes with a bungalow, which is in need of renovation but which will prove to be a strong asset for the next owner — whether they choose to live in it or use it as a source of rental income.
There is also a holding yard, with a cubicle shed containing 50 cubicles, a four-column hay shed, a loose shed and cattle pen and crush.
Final bids on this farm will be accepted by 12 noon on Friday, June 23, next. According to the selling agent, the price expectation is “in excess of €10,000 per acre”.