€2.4m for farmers in Wild Atlantic Nature agri-environment scheme  

Farmers in the north-west of the country are being rewarded €2.4m for efforts in delivering improved biodiversity, water quality, and climate regulation.

Over the past two years, the LIFE IP Wild Atlantic Nature project has piloted a results-based agri-environment payment scheme for 820 farmers across six blanket bog Special Areas of Conservation in the north-west of Ireland.

The project aims to improve the conservation status in this Special Areas of Conservation network of blanket bogs, a priority habitat under the EU Habitats Directive.

The primary focus is on 35 Natura 2000 sites in the north-west of Ireland, where the project works with farmers, landowners, policymakers and others to deliver solutions that benefit local communities and the environment.

The initiative is a collaboration between the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Department of Agriculture to develop an integrated land use programme.

Payments

The total payment directly made to farmers for 2022 was in excess of €2.4m.

Payments ranged from €800 to more than €10,000, with an average payment of €3,100.

Payments were linked to the environmental quality of the farm, which is determined using a digitised habitat scorecard.

The scorecard system, administered in the field by the farmers' preferred advisor and verified by the project team, captures levels of biodiversity, water quality, and climate regulation, as well as pressures on the site.

The better the environmental condition of the land, the higher the payment the farmer receives. These payments for environmental outcomes represent a new income stream for participating farmers and reward farmers for good past and current land management.

If a plot of land scores poorly, the farmer has the option to apply to the project team for financial and technical support to undertake appropriate actions to address any issues identified.

This may include invasive species control, fencing, livestock crossings, drain management and a range of other actions.

'Landowner at the heart'

Minister of State with responsibility for heritage Malcolm Noonan said that in the space of two years, the LIFE IP Wild Atlantic Nature project "has shown what can be achieved by placing the landowner at the heart of our blanket bog conservation activities".

"It's really encouraging to see such strong engagement amongst landowners in this pilot scheme and, crucially, that we now know that incentivisation schemes such as this can deliver real enthusiasm and in turn positive results for nature," he added.

Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett added that the numbers participating in this scheme show "the strength of interest and support from the farming community in getting behind environmental initiatives".

Government policies

Project manager Derek McLoughlin commented that the project aims to implement Government policies related to nature, agriculture, and climate "in a way that works for everyone in the local community".

"Ultimately we depend on landowners to manage the land to deliver the goods and services that the public want and need," Mr McLoughlin said.

We depend on existing knowledge and experience that landowners have.

"Therefore, we need to ensure coherent messages on the use of land and have the appropriate policy to deliver good environmental outcomes in a way that can support farmers’ livelihoods," he added.