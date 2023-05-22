Farmers say greenway would split working farms

The rollout of greenways across the country, many of them along the abandoned routes of old railway lines, has been generally welcomed as an economic boost by local communities.

But pinch points have emerged in some places where farmers have voiced fears about the negative impact these projects would have on their enterprises.

Some of these concerns were recently outlined in the Senate in relation to a project in Galway and also by farmers at meetings in North Cork and West Waterford regarding a proposed 74km greenway from Mallow to Dungarvan Greenway.

The proposed route for the latter greenway would pass through much of the scenic Blackwater Valley, with links to the towns and villages of Mallow, Kilavullen, Ballyhooly, Fermoy, Clondulane, Ballyduff, Lismore, Cappoquin and Dungarvan.

It generally follows the line of the Waterford-Mallow rail line, which was opened in 1849 and remained in use until its closure in 1967.

Rail crossings along the route largely disappeared over the following years as farmers bought the land from CIÉ and incorporated it into their tillage, dairy and horse enterprises.

'Heated and emotional' meeting

More than 100 people attended a recent “heated and emotional” meeting in Ballyduff Upper in West Waterford.

It was claimed the greenway proposal would split working farms and basically make them unworkable.

Irish Farmers Association North Cork chairman Pat O’Keeffe told an earlier meeting in Fermoy that farmers were angry over the proposal.

He said there was also a real determination among the farmers at the meeting that they are not going to be bulldozed on this issue.

Mr O’Keeffe urged county councillors from Cork and Waterford to insist farmers’ views are prioritised and fully taken on board before the project is progressed any further.

Agricultural consultant Kevin Kinsella said the IFA was opposed to the use of compulsory purchase orders for greenways and to the severance of farms.

He also pointed out that a code of practice facilitates the use of voluntary land acquisition agreements.

The benefits of greenways for their tourism potential, local recreation, and the possibilities of commuting to work, were outlined during another discussion in the Dáil by Senator Seán Kyne.

But he also highlighted the potential impact on the environment and the need to protect habitats and the views of local people.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan replied: “We cannot have one project that will deliver an environmental benefit but could potentially be injurious to another environmental objective, namely, our habitats.

"It is critical that a rigorous process is in place to support projects as they move forward. They must go through rigorous screening, environmental impact assessment and appropriate assessment before their applications are determined by An Bord Pleanála,” he said.

Mr Noonan said the safeguarding of environment and natural habitats was a hugely important issue.

The Government is conscious of fulfilling its statutory obligations in this regard, as well as being committed to the EU biodiversity strategy for 2030.

Greenway routes require environmental assessment in their planning and design and are constructed in compliance with the requirements of Irish and European law.