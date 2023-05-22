€1m from Brexit fund allocated to organic sector

€1m has been allocated from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund for the promotion and development of the Irish organic sector.

The Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund aims to provide financial support to the member states, regions, and sectors most affected by Brexit.

Ireland, as the member state most affected, has received an allocation of over €1bn, or just over 20% of the entire reserve.

Increase consumer awareness

Announcing the funding for organics, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said that the number of farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme has doubled in the last year, and is expected to increase further in 2023.

"This investment represents an opportunity to increase consumer awareness of organics and source new market opportunities for Irish organic food and drink," Ms Hackett said.

This support will facilitate the development and delivery of marketing campaigns to highlight to consumers the increasing availability of quality Irish organic food, according to the minister.

"It will also showcase the sustainable methods used to produce it which not only benefit the environment, but also promote the highest animal welfare standards," she said.

Increase market share

The Department of Agriculture has been working in partnership with Bord Bia in identifying further opportunities for Irish farmers and processors to grow their organic presence and increase market share through this funding.

In response to the announcement, Bord Bia chief executive Jim O'Toole said this funding supports the organic sector "through a period of monumental growth".

"This fund will ensure that Bord Bia delivers a range of activities and supports to help increase the consumer awareness of Irish organic food, drink, and horticulture while identifying future market opportunities for the sector for the years to come," he added.