Silage is an exciting time - but all involved are urged 'to ensure it is completed safely'

Farmers are being urged to ensure a safe silage season.

With harvesting already underway in earnest in many parts of the country, Minister of State with special responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon has said that it is an exciting time on farms that signals the start of the summer, "but it can also be an extremely dangerous time too".

"We know the pressure that farmers and agricultural contractors alike can be under to get the work completed," Mr Heydon said.

"I would urge everyone involved over the coming days and weeks to take some extra time to ensure it is completed safely as well."

Over half of all fatal incidents on farms involve vehicles or machinery while longer working days during the summer months can increase the risk of incidents due to fatigue.

"We know where the risks are when it comes to silage harvesting," Mr Heydon said.

"It is important to plan ahead, identify the risks, and take action to mitigate them to ensure a safe harvest for everyone."

Steps to ensure a safe harvest

The Department of Agriculture has outlined a number of steps that can be taken to help ensure a safe silage harvest:

A safe system of work should be in place and properly communicated to all;

All machinery should be in a good state of repair, fully serviced with all protective guards in place;

Everyone involved should be properly trained and know their role;

The routes that the machinery will be taking should be known and there should be good visibility at the farm entrance and all field entrances that are being used;

Warning signs should be erected near entrances to fields and farmyards;

Silage pits should be checked to see they are in good repair and not overfilled.

Minister Heydon said that it is vital to keep vulnerable people especially children safe and away from the silage harvest.

"Friends, family, visitors, and fellow farmers not involved in silage making should also stay away from the yard and meadows," he added.