Killarney fires force deer into Cork spreading TB - Dáil told

'There is clear evidence in the stretch of countryside from Killarney, through Millstreet, to Macroom. There has been a huge increase as a result of more deer coming into that area.'
A Sika deer pictured in the aftermath of the fire in Killarney National Park in 2021. 'The view is that the deer moved because of the damage done by fires around the Killarney lakes area. We now have a whole lot of farms locked up as a result of it.' Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 13:40
Ray Ryan

FIRES around the Lakes of Killarney have forced deer to travel across the county bounds to Millstreet and Macroom with a resultant huge increase in bovine TB, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee was told.

Cork North Central Fine Gael TD Colm Burke asked what action was taken by the Department of Agriculture, Food Marine once the issue was identified.

Dr June Fanning, the Department’s deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, said the evidence shows that in relation to TB, deer are not a significant problem outside of Wicklow.

Deputy Burke insisted, however, that there is clear evidence in the stretch of countryside from Killarney, through Millstreet, to Macroom. There has been a huge increase as a result of more deer coming into that area.

“The view is that the deer moved because of the damage done by fires around the Killarney lakes area. We now have a whole lot of farms locked up as a result of it,” he said.

Dr Fanning said whether the deer were directly responsible in that area is unclear. Each of those outbreaks would have been investigated by one of the Department’s veterinary inspectors.

On the wider point about deer, she said the over-population of deer causes a lot of problems, apart from the TB issue.

“Our evidence has shown that in Wicklow the TB prevalence in deer is about 16% but it is much lower, at around 2%, in deer elsewhere in the country.

“The over-population and the increase in deer numbers leads to a problem whereby they become a spill-over host.

“They can become infected because there are so many deer,” she said, adding that the other major problem with deer relates to the loss of biodiversity loss and forestry.

It has been revealed that a public consultation on deer management, launched last year by Ministers Charlie McConalogue and Darragh O’Brien received over 1,500 submissions.

Biodiversity loss/damage (82%), damage to agricultural crops/grazing (81%), road safety issue (80%), preventing the establishment of new forests (71%) and a role in the epidemiology of TB in cattle (67%) were the main findings.

A total of 86% of respondents said culling of deer is needed. Some 78% said supports for landowners to manage deer is required while 69% said a domestic venison industry should be expanded.

The Deer Management Strategy Group, headed by Cork farmer Teddy Cashman, will now convene a series of stakeholder working groups to develop recommendations to managing the deer population effectively. It hopes to publish a final report in the autumn.

Minister McConalogue said he was delighted to see the group progress this important work with officials from his Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, the National Parks and Wildlife Service at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and with Coillte.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said the development of an effective deer management strategy for Ireland is a vital tool in the efforts to protect and restore nature and biodiversity, particularly native woodlands, as well as for agricultural crops and road safety.

Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

