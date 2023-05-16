Nitrates rules adding 'further pressure on long-term viability' of tillage growers

A more "structured, collaborative approach" will be needed from industry if the tillage area is to reach the target of 400,000 hectares by 2030, the Irish Farmers' Association has said.

IFA national grain chairman Kieran McEvoy said that the 2023 cropping year "was always set to be financially challenging", with high input costs and declining global grain prices.

However, "changes in the nitrates rules have completely disrupted the land market, leading to very significant increases in land rental costs".

"This has added further pressure on the long-term viability of many growers. It is now almost certain that the area under tillage will decline this year, when it needs to be going the other way," Mr McEvoy said.

Food Vision group

The first meeting of the Food Vision 2030 Tillage Group was held recently.

The group is chaired by Matt Dempsey, and participants are drawn from farming organisations, industry, and state bodies.

The group has been tasked with providing a detailed plan and recommendations by the end of July for how the sector will meet its targets, with a final plan to be submitted during the final quarter of 2023.

"It’s essential that the group meets regularly over the coming weeks and months to identify and construct ambitious proposals to prevent the tillage sector lapsing back to the dangerously small area of 2017/2018," Mr McEvoy said.

"The Tillage Incentive Scheme, Protein Aid, and the Straw Incorporation Measure have enabled a much-needed recovery in the sector since 2021, but more will be needed to reach the target set down," he added.

Calls for increased funding

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed recently that he is keeping the Straw Incorporation Measure funding under review.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns asked the minister has views on increasing the funding for the scheme by 50% and increasing the acreage that can be applied for by a farmer from the current 40 hectares.

The measure was introduced in 2021 as a pilot, with its purpose being to chop straw and incorporate it into the soil, thereby improving soil organic matter with which a lot of additional environmental and climate change benefits are associated.

In 2022, over €11m was paid out to 2,527 farmers on an area of approximately 50,400 hectares.

The measure has since been included in Ireland's new CAP Strategic Plan.

"The indicative annual financial allocation for this measure in the strategic plan is €10m and is payable on the chopping and incorporation of straw between five hectares up to a maximum of 40 hectares," Mr McConalogue said.

"The rate of payment is €250 per hectare for barley, wheat, oats, and rye and €150 per hectare for oilseed rape.

"I will keep the scheme under review, however, the final annual allocation for the scheme is subject to the national budgetary process and uptake by farmers."

Land under tillage increase

Ms Cairns also asked the minister if he would adjust the Tillage Incentive Scheme to support current tillage farmers, including the requirement that the land must remain in tillage for at least five years.

The scheme was introduced last year in response to the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, to incentivise domestic cereal production thereby reducing dependency on imports.

In 2022, just under €10m was paid out to 3,622 farmers on an area of approximately 25,000 hectares under the scheme.

"Since its introduction in 2022, the scheme has proved to be successful and popular with farmers and it is acknowledged as having contributed to the estimated 6% increase in tillage area, or an additional 20,000 hectares in 2022," Mr McConalogue said.

"I secured funding of €10m for the continuation of the scheme in Budget 2023."

The terms and conditions for 2023 are currently being finalised, Mr McConalogue said, however, "it is not intended at this point to adjust the scheme to include a requirement that land must remain in tillage for at least five years".