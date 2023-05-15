Reducing energy consumption in the milking parlour

Milking Unit

In Gurteen, we have always felt a responsibility to be environmentally sustainable. For us, an important piece in the sustainability jigsaw is energy reduction.

In September 2018 we started milking in our new milking parlour. The milking plant was designed to have a heat exchanger installed. When the compressor is running to cool the bulk tank that access heat off the compressor is captured and fed through a heat exchanger, which is used to heat two buffer tanks.

The heat exchangers will bring the temperature in the buffer tanks from 7 degrees up to almost 30 degrees. The gas boilers used to supply hot water for washing the milking machine are fed from the buffer tanks, so the heat exchanger has already raised the temperature in the buffer tanks up to 30 degrees, and then the gas boilers boost the temperature up to 85 degrees for washing.

When heating water most of the energy is used to bring the water from the ambient temperature up to that 25-30 degree mark, making the load on the gas boilers much less. It is estimated that we save €1,300 per year on water heating in the milking parlour by using heat exchangers.

We also installed variable speed drives for the vacuum on the milking machine, these are becoming commonplace in newer milking parlours. They greatly reduce the electricity required to run the milking machine and have the added bonus of being very quiet. You can stand in the plant room when milking is happening and talk at normal voice levels.

Biomass Boilers

The entire college is heated by the two biomass boilers. We burn a combination of homegrown willow and logs (forestry thinnings). This system works very well for us, as we have the capacity to grow, dry and burn the willow onsite.

It may not be as efficient for other businesses that don’t have that same capacity. We grow 80 acres of willow and we cut one-third of it every year, this means we are always cutting 3-year-old growth. After we cut the willow it naturally regrows again.

It is cut with a self-propelled silage harvester with a specially built head. Once harvested we store the willow on a drying floor, on the drying floor we can blow hot or cold air up through the crop to dry it from 45% moisture down to 20% moisture (the required moisture content for the boilers).

We also buy 400 tonnes of logs to supplement the willow. We allow the logs to dry naturally by stacking them in an exposed location and we lose 50% of that weight in drying losses, so we end up with 200 tonnes of dried logs, these are then chipped and ready for burning. For 2022, it cost us a total of €45,000 to heat the College using willow and logs.

To put this into context, we estimate to heat the college with heating oil would have cost us €250,000 for the same period, with the added bonus of willow and logs being carbon neutral.