Denis Lehane: Taking inspiration from Charlie Bird and the bucket list magic

It was wonderful that Charlie Bird finally got to meet Bruce Springsteen.

'Twas on Charlie's bucket list, so eventually, it had to happen.

The bucket list is a powerful thing.

It's like a bucket of milk replacer, only stronger. It can make dreams come true.

So, today I'm announcing to all in sundry that I would like to meet Cate Blanchett.

Yerra, I've longed to meet her for some time. Indeed, she is the only item on my bucket list. Bar Cate, my bucket is empty.

And now, like the great Charlie Bird, I am hoping my dream will come true.

In the next two weeks preferably - before the silage season kicks in and the real insanity begins.

I have my cattle sold. Right now, my time is my own.

And the reason Cate is on my bucket lust, sorry, I mean list, is because I have a lot of time for the lady, as an actress, and indeed as a human being. I think she is great all together.

I'd watch her until the cows come home. And I have watched her until the cows came home... and went away again.

Cate, I feel, has something special to offer. I feel she is head and shoulders above everyone else in acting, and this was particularly true in the film The Lord of the Rings. They all looked up to her.

She also played this evil woman with superpowers in another movie. I can't remember the name of it now. But even when she was being nasty and evil, she was still appealing.

Yerra, I'd pay to see her in the worst class of a drama, and I have, and I'd still get something out of it.

Cate and a farmer like me, I feel, would have a lot in common.

She is an A-list Hollywood superstar with eyes that can melt the heart and fame that stretches across the globe. I, on the other hand, am a hardworking, under-pressure West Cork beef farmer.

There's no doubt we'd have a lot to talk about if ever we met and if I didn't lose the power of speech.

They say you should never meet your heroes; well in Cate's case, I'll be willing to take the gamble.

And should we meet and should she fall for my ruggedness and wild Atlantic ways, have no fear; the farm and all the trappings attached to it can be sold immediately and with great haste.

I can be on a plane to Los Angeles by next Tuesday morning, if needs be.

And as for the tradition of holding onto a farm that has been in a family for generations... well, you can forget about all that rubbish.

I'm not given to looking into the past when a golden opportunity arises.

It can be sold in the morning, and that's the end of it. We won't let a couple of acres of furze get in the way.

Anyhow, all I'm asking for now is for the party or organisation that helped Charlie Bird make his dream come true to do the same for me.

I have my bucket right here on the table with my list contained within it.

If Charlie can do it, so can I. After all, we live in the land of hope and dreams