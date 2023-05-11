Lakeland drops April milk price by 4c

Lakeland Dairies is the first processor to confirm its price for April milk supplies, with a 4c per litre drop.

The board of Lakeland said it has decided to reduce the milk price, reflecting ongoing market conditions.

In the Republic of Ireland, it has reduced the milk price by 4c per litre to 38.85c per litre inclusive of VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The April price includes an input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of VAT, for all suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 3.5p per litre to 31.5p per litre.

The April price includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5p per litre.

Inflationary climate

Commenting, a Lakeland spokesperson said that the balance of global supply and demand remains outweighed by a stronger level of supply, with reduced market returns a continuing factor based on modest demand from buyers.

"The overall inflationary climate continues to affect consumer sentiment and buying patterns," the spokesperson said.

"Lakeland will strive consistently to pay the highest milk price feasible, as sustainably as possible and despite ongoing uncertainty in the current market conditions.

"The co-operative is continuing to monitor market developments closely."

Lakeland also cut its milk price for March supplies by 4c.

For both January and February supplies, Lakeland's price paid to milk suppliers had been reduced by 6c each month.