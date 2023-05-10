€14k an acre expected for South Tipperary farm

Located in a part of South Tipperary where the worlds of dairying, equestrian and tillage farming meet in a most competitive way, a substantial 66-acre farm is coming up for public auction on June 7 next.
The property is in the townland of Ballycarron, near Golden in Co Tipperary and the sale will take place under the hammer of Matt Ryan of Tipperary-town-based Matthew Ryan & Son Auctioneers at 3pm on June 7 at the Ballykisteen Hotel, Tipperary.
According to the selling agent, there has been strong interest in the holding so far, and not just from the immediate vicinity.
“It’s very good quality land,” says Mr Ryan of the prime limestone lands. “It’s dual-purpose land, suitable for tillage or for grass… there’s been quite a lot of interest in it so far — both from near and far — and there’s a good spread of interest from tillage, dairying and equine interests.”
The property is laid out in two fields, has a short piece of direct road frontage and is also bounded by the River Suir. It has been used for grazing in recent years and has been let for a number of years, but well maintained during that time.
The price guide is in the region of €14,000 per acre but given the size of this holding and its location, it will not be a shock if it climbs to a level higher than that on the day of the auction in just under four weeks’ time.