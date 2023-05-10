€14k an acre expected for South Tipperary farm

Located in a part of South Tipperary where the worlds of dairying, equestrian and tillage farming meet in a most competitive way, a substantial 66-acre farm is coming up for public auction on June 7 next.

The property is in the townland of Ballycarron, near Golden in Co Tipperary and the sale will take place under the hammer of Matt Ryan of Tipperary-town-based Matthew Ryan & Son Auctioneers at 3pm on June 7 at the Ballykisteen Hotel, Tipperary.