True cash value of high SCC

If your somatic cell count is up around 260,000 this month, you could be losing about €80 per week.

Lisavaird Co-op used the example of a supplier's 500,000-litre spring calving herd, to show how total bonus and penalty losses mounted up to an annual total of €4171.77.

The herd's May figure was 266,000, having opened the year with a January figure of 261,000, falling to 221,000 in February but jumping in April to 312,000. This herd's figures varied for the rest of the year from 271,000 in July to 424,000 in December.

Suppliers were reminded in the West Cork co-op's April newsletter that mastitis and high SCC can result in significant losses on any farm because mastitis reduces milk yield, penalties are incurred, and bonuses are lost. There's a cost to the processor also.

Research has shown that the average dairy farmer can improve net profitability by at least one cent per litre, with better mastitis control, reducing SCC to an achievable and sustainable level.

"If your SCC is averaging greater than 200,000 during the year, it is costing you a significant amount of money".

The recommended actions to reduce SCC are to milk record; cull repeatedly high cows; service the milking machine; disinfect clusters after problem cows; wear gloves when milking; and teat dip all year round.

The co-op's newsletter reveals that SCC has been stubbornly high at 155 in the Lisavaird Farms Ltd herd. There are no obvious signs of mastitis anywhere, and the filter is clear at the end of each milking. It was hoped that the next milk recording would shed some light on the problem animals.

Meanwhile, the co-op said it was happy to announce that further funding has been secured, enabling a national rollout of the Cell Count Solutions delivered by specially trained veterinary practitioners.

Aimed at farmers having difficulty in managing mastitis and SCC levels, it is an opportunity to commence mastitis problem-solving while remembering that there is no quick fix, and the consult is a first step.

There are no eligibility criteria for farms to participate in this consult; it is targeted at herds with an SCC above 200,000 that are struggling to manage mastitis.

Farmers can register through the Animal Health Ireland website and select their preferred vet. They can also identify and connect the additional service providers (milk quality advisor, farm advisor, milking machine technician, etc), who will be supplied with a copy of the actions agreed during the initial consult so that they can provide ongoing support to the farmer.

The goals include working with the herd owner to assess the mastitis situation and propose early remedial actions. A detailed plan will be drawn up for both further investigation and monitoring of the mastitis situation.

The Solutions service addresses underlying mastitis issues and supports herds such as those that do not meet the eligibility criteria (such as participation in whole herd milk recording) for Animal Health Ireland's ongoing Dry Cow Consult service.