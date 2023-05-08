DNA results show up to 40% of Irish food service not using local pork

The Irish pig sector has experienced a turbulent last two years.
DNA results show up to 40% of Irish food service not using local pork

582 tests were conducted on various pigmeat products, of which 73% could be traced back to Irish farms.

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 20:27
Ronan Smyth

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is asking businesses in the food services sector to “step up to the mark” and procure more from Irish producers, as a new analysis shows that more than one in three pigmeat products could not be traced back to farms in Ireland.

On Wednesday, the IFA released the results of its Irish Foodservice DNA Verified Survey for 2022, which looked into whether pigmeat products sold in different sectors in Ireland come from Irish farms.

It found that while 97% of pigmeat products in the retail sector could be traced back to Irish farms, this drops to 61% in the food services sector, leaving 39% which could not be traced.

The food services sector includes fast food restaurants, hotels, service stations, deli counters, and butchers. The samples are collected independently of the IFA.

Tim Cullinan, president of the IFA, said the Irish food services sector is “not supporting the Irish pigmeat sector”, and they must “close the gap” on the benchmark that the retailers have set.

“The Irish pig sector continues to experience turbulent times, and the results of this survey highlight where the support must come from to help pig farms overcome the 18 months of decline in price,” he said.

Using the IFA’s boar DNA database, the association is able to determine whether the pigmeat samples in the market match with a boar from an Irish farm in the database.

For the survey, 582 tests were conducted on various pigmeat products, of which 73% could be traced back to Irish farms. Of this, 401 tests were conducted on samples from the Irish food service sector, which included 34 individual outlets.

It’s estimated that these companies have a combined reach of 2,600 locations nationwide.

In the food service sector, only 55% of rashers could be traced back to Irish farms, compared to 65% of ham products and 85% of pork products.

Roy Gallie, chair of the IFA’s national pigs committee, said DNA “doesn’t lie”, and this new data allows them to “hold various outlets to account” when they say something is Irish when it is not.

He said that they know the retail sector is with them on this but now it is time to get the food service sector more on board.

“Every time you make a decision to buy food that is not produced in Ireland, you pay money into somebody else's pocket rather than an Irishman's profit. It is really important that we stick up for ourselves,” he said.

"I am asking for the food service sector to step up to the mark and come with us because we are all in this together, we will all benefit from your decision to buy Irish before others.” Mr Gallie said that the food service sector should have a “bit of pride” in sourcing Irish products rather than just basing their decisions on price.

He added that in some cases, businesses were found to be advertising products as Irish, but when tested, “this is proven to be false and this is hugely disappointing”.

“These companies are marketing themselves off the back of the high standards of production which Irish pig farms hold, and for them to undermine that label is unacceptable.”

More in this section

Baby calves in a barn Over 13,900 applications to Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme
Price increases 'must be on the table' with supplies of finished cattle tightening Price increases 'must be on the table' with supplies of finished cattle tightening
Post Cabinet press conference Agri-food exporters urged by DAFM to prepare for new UK import control requirements
#Farming - Pigs and Poultry#Farming - Rural Life
<p>For LESS, the maximum amount of investment eligible for grant aid under the scheme is €40,000 per holding.</p>

Low emission slurry spreading and dairy equipment schemes open for applications

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd