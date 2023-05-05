Agri-food exporters urged by DAFM to prepare for new UK import control requirements

"This has been something of a sleeping giant for us all. It is crucial that we are prepared, alert, and ready for these critical changes."
Agri-food exporters urged by DAFM to prepare for new UK import control requirements

Speaking at the 29th meeting of the Consultative Committee of Stakeholders on Brexit, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue underlined the importance for all to prepare. Picture: Brian Lawless

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 17:06
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Food business operators and agri-food exporters are being urged to engage with preparations for meeting new UK import control requirements.

FARMING - AGRIBUSINESS and TECH

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

The new set of controls, as set out in the UK Government’s new Border Target Operating Model document, now apply from October 31, 2023.

Speaking at the 29th meeting of the Consultative Committee of Stakeholders on Brexit, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue underlined the importance for all to prepare for new UK import requirements for agri-food imports from the EU, including Ireland, which are less than six months away.

"If we don’t prepare intensively for these changes, it could result in disruption of Irish agri-food exports and supply chains to Britain - our nearest and largest market, and one which continues to be of fundamental importance to the positive future development of the agri-food sector," Mr McConalogue said. 

"The British market is a crucial one for us and we will never turn our back on it.

"This has been something of a sleeping giant for us all. It is crucial that we are prepared, alert, and ready for these critical changes."

Business operators urged to prepare

At the consultative committee, the minister outlined the main changes that will apply to Irish agri-food exports to Britain from October 31.

These included a requirement to pre-notify all exports using the UK’s food and feed import system (IPAFFS) and to have an export health certificate accompany exports to Britain of a wide range of products, including meats (beef, pigmeat, poultry, sheep meat), dairy products that contain raw milk, table eggs, and an extensive list of animal by-products.

"My department has relaunched and reset our detailed plans to support industry in meeting these new UK requirements," Mr McConalogue said. 

"These plans include information webinars, training on the EU TRACES IT system, training on how to apply for export health certificates, allocation of appropriate department resources to meet certification requirements, and engagement with individual food businesses by local veterinary teams on the processes required to support the use of export health certification. 

"I urge all food business operators who are exporting to Britain to engage with these preparatory measures over the coming weeks and months." 

The committee also received an update from the department on the agri-food elements of the recent Windsor Framework agreement between the EU and the UK.

Read More

Full Brexit: What does it mean for the 19% of Irish agri-food exports to Britain?

More in this section

Price increases 'must be on the table' with supplies of finished cattle tightening Price increases 'must be on the table' with supplies of finished cattle tightening
DAFM to lead Irish involvement in international agriculture and climate change summit DAFM to lead Irish involvement in international agriculture and climate change summit
Farmers call for more funding for liming programme to 'satisfy demand' Farmers call for more funding for liming programme to 'satisfy demand'
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>The National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme 2023 is a successor to similar schemes in 2021 and 2022, has a budget of €5m, and is funded by the Brexit Adjustment Reserve.</p>

Over 13,900 applications to Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd