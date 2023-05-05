Agri-food exporters urged by DAFM to prepare for new UK import control requirements

Food business operators and agri-food exporters are being urged to engage with preparations for meeting new UK import control requirements.

The new set of controls, as set out in the UK Government’s new Border Target Operating Model document, now apply from October 31, 2023.

Speaking at the 29th meeting of the Consultative Committee of Stakeholders on Brexit, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue underlined the importance for all to prepare for new UK import requirements for agri-food imports from the EU, including Ireland, which are less than six months away.

"If we don’t prepare intensively for these changes, it could result in disruption of Irish agri-food exports and supply chains to Britain - our nearest and largest market, and one which continues to be of fundamental importance to the positive future development of the agri-food sector," Mr McConalogue said.

"The British market is a crucial one for us and we will never turn our back on it.

"This has been something of a sleeping giant for us all. It is crucial that we are prepared, alert, and ready for these critical changes."

Business operators urged to prepare

At the consultative committee, the minister outlined the main changes that will apply to Irish agri-food exports to Britain from October 31.

These included a requirement to pre-notify all exports using the UK’s food and feed import system (IPAFFS) and to have an export health certificate accompany exports to Britain of a wide range of products, including meats (beef, pigmeat, poultry, sheep meat), dairy products that contain raw milk, table eggs, and an extensive list of animal by-products.

"My department has relaunched and reset our detailed plans to support industry in meeting these new UK requirements," Mr McConalogue said.

"These plans include information webinars, training on the EU TRACES IT system, training on how to apply for export health certificates, allocation of appropriate department resources to meet certification requirements, and engagement with individual food businesses by local veterinary teams on the processes required to support the use of export health certification.

"I urge all food business operators who are exporting to Britain to engage with these preparatory measures over the coming weeks and months."

The committee also received an update from the department on the agri-food elements of the recent Windsor Framework agreement between the EU and the UK.