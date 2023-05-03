Farmers welcome progress on deer management strategy

Farmers have welcomed progress being made by the Deer Management Strategy Group following a stakeholder meeting recently.

The formation of the group was announced in October last year.

In late 2022, the Government launched a consultation on a national deer management strategy, and the group is now examining submissions.

Speaking following the recent meeting, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association animal health and welfare chairman Hugh Farrell said that the consultation amassed more than 1,500 responses, and these submissions "confirm there is strong public support for dealing with the explosion in deer numbers".

"Uncontrolled growth in deer is not good for biodiversity, for road safety, or for farming," Mr Farrell said.

'Something must be done'

He said that a link between deer and TB infection "cannot be ignored", and that the establishment of the strategy group and the work it is undertaking "is now a Government recognition that something must be done".

"The days of turning a blind eye to uncontrolled expansion of deer and the impact on TB are surely over," Mr Farrell said.

"It is clear we need better information about how many deer are in the country, but it is beyond question that numbers have exploded.

"In ICSA we regularly receive complaints from members with land adjacent to forestry that deer are breaking into and eating fields clean of grass.

"The key now is for the group to devise an action plan and Government must step up to the plate to support this with necessary funds and accountability," he concluded.

TB rates

As of April 16, on a 12-month rolling basis, herd incidence has slightly increased to 4.42% compared to 4.38% at the same time last year, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed recently.

In the past 12 months, 4,563 TB herds were restricted, compared to 4,607 in the previous 12-month period, a decrease of 44 TB herds restricted (1%).

"As the spread of this disease is multifactorial, it is being fought on many fronts," Mr McConalogue said.

"The TB programme in each county focuses on factors including wildlife, how disease is distributed in the area, contiguous programmes, gamma interferon testing, cleansing and disinfection, testing compliance, and swift isolation and removal of reactors."