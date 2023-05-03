What's gone wrong? Beef prices up 42c/kg on 2022 but margins are tighter than ever

The age-old certainty is that the beef prices at the factories is as relevant today for the finishers as when it was first coined some decades ago.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

The uncertainty, which has always been dogging the business of producing beef animals for direct slaughter, continues to be a definite backer for a punt.

The finishers, who boosted the live trade for the forward animals three to five months ago, on their better judgement of a decent return by April or May must be wondering - yet once again - what has gone so wrong.

The good cattlemen, who do know the business of finishing animals, believed that a tightening of the supply by late spring or early summer would put enough pressure on the processors trying to supply their markets to push the prices forward.

Add in the expected opening of the beef trade with China, which has been delivered, and what was there is the way to dent their expectations.

Well, the vagaries of the marketplace show that the consumption of beef is not up to what had been hoped for and expected. The processing plants are satisfied this week with a lighter intake at lower-than-anticipated prices for the first week of May.

It is no consolation for those who had waged their bet on the strengthening in demand and prices to make a return and are left rowing against the tide after higher costs at every stage.

The fact that the prices currently are the highest ever paid for beef in April is little consolation when equated to the huge increase in the cost of production.

The national average paid, including bonuses, for R-3= steer for the third week in April was 42c/kg, up on the same week last year, at 549c/kg, equivalent to about €150 on the typical carcase.

The similar grade heifer average price is 46c/kg higher than last year at 557c/kg. The prices equate to €180-200/head less than the projected return required to cover the increased costs and leave a small margin.

Despite the shortened working week for the factories to meet their required throughput, there is no apparent urgency at the plants to get more cattle this week, which is being reflected in the unchanged prices.

The base price for steers remains at 520-525c/kg, with a bit of pressure required to get to the higher end at some of the factories. Heifers are ranging 525-530c/kg.

The young bulls continue at a premium over the equivalent steer on a base range of 530-540c/kg, while R-grade cows continue to range from 490-500c/kg.

The intake was steady at 31,923 head, which was 5,400 less than the same week last year. The drop was shared across all categories, with the sharpest decline in cow numbers, which were back on 2022 by 1,800 to 6,835 head last week.

The kill included 12,572 steers, 9,447 heifers, and 1,761 cows.