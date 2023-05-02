Farmers urged to complete survey on unfair trading practices

McConalogue said that this survey "represents a valuable opportunity for farmers and fishers to let the relevant authorities know if they are being treated unfairly by buyers".
This is the second annual survey of primary producers, following an initial survey last year which assisted the department’s Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Enforcement Authority to establish baseline levels of awareness of the UTP Regulations and to inform the issues of most concern to suppliers.

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 16:10
Kathleen O'Sullivan

An online survey has been launched by the Department of Agriculture for farmers on unfair trading practices.

This year’s survey of primary producers is looking to establish:

  • Current awareness of the UTP Regulations 2021, including understanding of the key protections afforded to suppliers under these regulations; 
  • The extent to which unfair trading practices impact suppliers, and the factors that might influence suppliers to make a complaint.

The survey is also seeking to establish baseline awareness levels of the key functions and roles planned for An Rialálaí Agraibhia, the Agri-Food Regulator, the new office to be established under the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill currently progressing through the Oireachtas.

"I strongly encourage all our primary producers to take five minutes of their time to provide this important feedback," he added.

"I strongly encourage all our primary producers to take five minutes of their time to provide this important feedback," he added.

The online survey results, along with the results of a separate phone survey of downstream agri-food business suppliers, will be processed anonymously by an independent market research company, the department said.

Horticultural growers 'hanging on a knife edge' as they call for regulator to be established

