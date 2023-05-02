Farmers urged to complete survey on unfair trading practices

An online survey has been launched by the Department of Agriculture for farmers on unfair trading practices.

This is the second annual survey of primary producers, following an initial survey last year which assisted the department’s Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Enforcement Authority to establish baseline levels of awareness of the UTP Regulations and to inform the issues of most concern to suppliers.