Number of badgers vaccinated has quadrupled since 2019

The number of badgers captured for vaccination against TB has increased from 1,937 in 2019 to 7,244 in 2022.

Mycobacterium bovis, the cause of bovine TB, was first detected in badgers in Ireland in 1974. In the 1980s, the east Offaly project provided evidence of the role of badgers in the epidemiology of TB.

A large-scale five-year trial from 1997 to 2002 in Counties Donegal, Monaghan, Kilkenny and Cork showed significant reductions (of up to four-fold) in the incidence of TB in areas where badgers were removed, relative to areas where badgers were not removed.

On the basis of this evidence, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine established a wildlife programme to reduce the density of badgers in areas of high TB prevalence. However, it was acknowledged that culling on its own is not sustainable as a long-term measure, and a vaccination programme was also integrated into the DAFM Wildlife Programme.

Badger vaccination is now an integral part of the Irish TB Eradication Programme, after 15 years of research work using BCG vaccine to prevent tuberculosis infection in badgers. Trials carried out between 2013 and 2017 showed that vaccination is no less effective than culling.

Badger vaccination is thus being substituted for culling of badgers. to enable a significant reduction in the numbers of badgers culled, while maintaining effective control of the risk posed to cattle.

Every year, more and more of the countryside is designated as vaccination zones.

DAFM staff use stopped body restraints to capture badgers for vaccination or culling.

The numbers of badgers captured and culled in 2022 was 5,260, compared to 7,244 captured and vaccinated.

The epidemiology of TB is complex. According to the DAFM, the three main sources of infection for cattle are purchase of infected cattle, residual (undetected) infection within cattle herds, and wildlife (badgers predominately).

The relative importance of these factors varies from herd to herd, and all three need to be addressed to protect livestock and eradicate TB.

The expansion of the dairy herd since 2015 has had an impact on bovine TB levels, because larger herds, fragmented farms, and herds that buy in cattle are all more at risk of breakdown.

Dairy herds have 63.2% of the country's TB reactors, suckler herds 26.3%, beef herds 8.4%, and other herds 2.1%.

As of April 16, 2023, on a 12-month rolling basis, herd incidence of TB increased to 4.42%, compared to 4.38% at the same time last year.

In the past 12 months, 4,563 herds were restricted due to TB.

In Munster, herd incidence is 2.65% in Clare, 6.78% in Cork North, 4.35% in Cork South, 4.06% in Kerry, 4.17% in Limerick, 5.51% in Tipperary North, 5.87% in Tipperary South, and 4.55% in Waterford.

Incidence nationally ranges from 13.76% in Wicklow West to 2.11% in Mayo.