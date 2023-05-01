Tempting €10,500 an acre sought for 21-acre West Cork farm

Modest-sized holdings with a dwelling have always sold quite well. The size ensures a decent breadth of appeal, while the existence of a house has rarely been of such an added benefit as in the current housing climate.
A 21-acre West Cork holding currently for sale with Macroom-based auctioneer Killian Lynch fits such a description so it is not surprising to learn that interest in the farm has been encouraging so far.
The property is in the townland of Gortloughra, near Kealkill village. It is in a peaceful rural setting about 20 minutes from Bantry, 30 minutes from Macroom and one hour from Cork city.
The farmhouse is accessed via a shared laneway and is in need of renovation throughout. It is in good structural condition, according to Mr Lynch, and offers over 800sq ft of accommodation.
The land, meanwhile, has extensive road frontage and is divided into two sections. The first includes the aforementioned house, a collection of outbuildings and 9.78 acres of land. The second section comprises 11.2 acres of land.
“The lands are of mixed nature but are suitable for grazing,” said Mr Lynch, who is quoting a price guide of €220,000 (€10,500/acre).