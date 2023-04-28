The cow detective - getting to the bottom of your fertility woes

Last week I was living my best locum life, enjoying Ireland 'A game' among the breathtaking scenery of Co Tipperary and Kerry.

It was a timely reminder to me as to why I chose to be a farm vet; the nature, the people you meet, the animals and the variety in each day. I'm looking forward to getting back into practice now that spring is coming to a close, and I am sure it will be a distraction from the wedding blues in a month’s time also.

This week on our farm and during my week locuming, the hot topic was the breeding season.

I wrote about synchronising with sexed semen and pre-breeding tickboxes a few weeks back; this week, my focus is on what we can do once breeding has begun to ensure the best fertility results for our herd.

It all starts with good record keeping, we use the Herdwatch app on the farm, which is connected to our ICBF and has revolutionised the breeding season on our farm. The phrase “knowledge is power” sums it up nicely.

The most valuable data it gives me at this time is how long each cow is calved, did they have an issue at calving and also whether they have been served yet this season.

This time of year is a pre-breeding scanning central in practice, I personally love this aspect of scanning as it allows me to problem solve and figure out solutions. My curiosity about why a cow isn’t cycling gets the better of me, and it is so satisfying when I can find the exact cause - it's almost like being a cow breeding detective.

Perhaps in another life, I could have been Detective Mullins, but for now, it’s the cows that need my help. Good candidates for a pre-breeding scan are:

Cows over 40 days calved with no visible heat;

Cows with very irregular heat;

Cows with a history of a difficult calving or C-section;

Cows that retained their placenta and any milk fever case.

The reason for the 40-day waiting period after calving is to allow time for the uterus to involute and recover fully before mating.

Uterine Health

This above list would be the typical “problem cow” list that I would be presented with on arrival to a farm. As I scan each one, I like to get a brief history of the cow to join up the dots with what I see in my scanner goggles.

Evaluating overall uterine health is one of the most important aspects of the scan; picking up on infection in the form of endometritis is vital for a successful future pregnancy.

Endometritis occurs in cows that are not able to clear the infection from their uterus within the first three weeks of calving.

This type of infection can prevent the cow’s return to cyclicity and also the implantation of an embryo, luckily, it can be treated with the use of prostaglandin if a corpus luteum is present or intra-uterine antibiotics.

Disease impact

Milk fever reduces the cow’s natural immunity and can lead to poor uterine recovery after calving.

The low blood calcium post-calving has been linked to poor white blood cell function, which reduces the cow's capacity to fight a uterine infection which leads to endometritis and subsequent poorer fertility.

The cow is like a well-tuned engine, however, when malfunctions happen, they can lead to devasting effects down the line, which may not be evident straight away.

For this reason, it will important to scan any cow that had a case of milk fever, grass tetany or any other illness that caused a setback during the spring.

Cystic cows

One of the most satisfying discoveries on the scan can be the presence of a cyst, of which there are two forms. Firstly a follicular cyst appears as a large black fluid structure with thin walls on the scanner screen, and it occurs when a dominant follicle containing the egg fails to ovulate and keeps increasing in size.

It can sometimes cause the cows to have numerous irregular heats; however, more likely is that with the cow exhibits no oestrus behaviour.

The other form of cyst is a luteal cyst, which has walls greater than 3mm thick, and again, it causes the cow to cease cycling, and no heat will be observed.

The cause of these cysts can be complex, they have been linked with older cows, underlying disease processes and periods of negative energy balance, which can be common in early lactation.

If a herd is experiencing a high number of cysts a nutrition evaluation would be recommended for that herd. Your vet will be able to advise on a treatment protocol for the particular type of cysts whilst also taking the condition and history of each cow into consideration.

Anoestrus cows

The last problem cow that is typically presented for a scan is the cow that is in anoestrus; she has not returned to cyclicity 40 days after calving and presents with small ovaries with very little follicular activity.

These cows are often in poor body condition and may benefit from once-a-day milking to regain some condition. The ideal body condition for the breeding season is between a score of 2.75 and 3; if a cow has lost more than half of a condition score after calving, it can have a knock-on effect on fertility.

If there is no clinical reason for the anoestrus, these cows can be put on a coil OvSynch protocol to help reactivate their cyclicity.

The note-writing at the jeep, before I leave the farm, can be some of the most important time spent during the visit and is not to be rushed.

I make sure to label each injection/bottle with the day and time it should be given as, unfortunately, the hormones are all mostly a 2ml clear injection.

Make sure to ask your vet any questions before they leave the farm about the timings of the sync protocols as any deviation can make the sync null and void.

There are several very handy apps available to input the cow's numbers, and you can receive a text alert when an injection is due. Breeding can be a very busy time on the farm, and it can get overwhelming; however, this early effort will reap the rewards for calving 2024.