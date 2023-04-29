A king's coronation is the Green Cert of royalty

While I cannot claim to know much about a King's coronation, I did receive my Green Cert in farming a few years back, and, in many ways, they are very similar.

A king like Charles cannot command without his crown, and a farmer like me cannot rule his own Kingdom without the Green Cert.

I received my Green Cert back in '99 from the then Minister for Agriculture, the late great Joe Walsh.

And while the ceremony didn't have quite the same pomp as a coronation - in that there was no parade, guard of honour, dignities from around the world, 21-gun salute, papal blessing or live television broadcast - it was an eventful day. A few jars were drunk, needless to say, to mark the occasion in style.

And while I would, in normal circumstances, be slow in dishing out advice, I feel obliged today to offer England's King Charles a few pointers ahead of his big day on Saturday.

For starters, I found, in my case, at least, that the Green Cert can open a lot of doors for you.

Similar, I imagine to being a King.

With regards to grants, subsidies and general wealth, I found having the cert in my pocket was like having the keys to the kingdom. I would be a peasant entirely without it.

And your Lordship, without going into too much detail, it helped me with getting my disadvantaged payment back in the early days.

The disadvantaged payment is given to those humble servants of farming whose kingdom is not entirely a rose garden.

Anyhow, while my present residence is a long ways from the Palace of Versailles, it wouldn't be anything at all but for the Green Cert.

The Green Cert has kept the wolf from my door and the thatch above my head. I would have faced the chopping block years ago but for its unyielding power.

Anyhow, like becoming King, the Green Cert is a signal to all that you mean business; that you are not some witless bluffer or a newcomer having stumbled into a field of cattle from the wilds.

The Green Cert is not something that is handed to you on a whim. It has to be earned by dedication to the cause and by being tutored in the ways of the land.

It can take years to obtain a Green Cert. It took me three. It took Charles over 70 years to become king. The similarities are astounding.

Now, I have found down through the years that there is no real need to be carrying the Green Cert around in your pocket. It's only a piece of paper after all.

So, Charles, I would advise you not to be wearing your crown to every cockfight and bar room brawl in the land.

When you need the crown, by all means, take it out of its box, but otherwise, I'd keep it under lock and key. A bit like the crown jewels... or my Green Cert.

In farming, whether you're squeezing bulls or dealing with calf scour, it's always reassuring to note that you are adequately qualified for such endeavours. The Green Certificate in farming gives you that reassurance.

That confidence to tackle whatever tricky farming task comes your way, mount that insurmountable hill, and go the extra mile.

It's just like being the King of your own castle, only without the castle.

So good luck to you, King Charles. I hope this new chapter for you in England will be as exciting as the last 25 years have been for me out here in the hills of Kilmichael.

And should our paths cross at a cattle mart or at Puck Fair, don't be a bit afraid in seeking my council.

For with my Green Cert in farming, backed by my 25 years in farming, I have the knowledge and ability to deal with any crisis or calamity.