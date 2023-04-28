Finishing cattle earlier a 'bad investment' if farmers can't get price needed to cover costs

There is "no incentive" for farmers to finish cattle earlier given how stagnant beef prices have remained over the last number of months, a farm organisation has said.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association beef chairman Edmund Graham has said that back in mid-December, farmers were getting €5.10 per kg for heifers and €5 per kg for steers.

Mr Graham said there has been not "nearly enough upwards movement" seen since then, "and certainly not enough to have finished cattle earlier over the winter months".

"Throughput numbers are down on where they were this time last year and many factories have cut back to a four-day week - but market demand for beef remains strong," Mr Graham said.

"This should add up to farmers achieving a fairer price but that is not what we are seeing.

"Cattle prices have been languishing around the €5.20 to €5.30 for months now despite repeated assurances that prices would increase significantly in early spring to offset inflated winter-feeding costs."

'Badly stung'

Conservative estimates by Teagasc said prices would have needed to be at the €6 per kg level by early spring to cover the basic costs of production, Mr Graham noted, "but we haven’t come even close to that".

"It is, therefore, reasonable to conclude that any extra money spent on trying to finish cattle earlier would have been money down the drain," he added.

If farmers had taken the decision last September to invest in finishing cattle earlier for the springtime, they would have been "badly stung", Mr Graham said.

"Finishing cattle earlier is not cost neutral - it costs money," he continued.

"It is an investment to commit to additional feeding and it’s a bad investment if farmers cannot achieve the price they need to justify the outlay.

"It is time for factories and the department to engage in a real debate with primary producers on how they are going to provide sustainable prices for winter finishers or any farmer considering finishing cattle earlier.

"Environmental sustainability cannot be achieved by ignoring economic sustainability considerations."