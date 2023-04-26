Limerick beef and tillage farmer to chair Agri Aware

Limerick beef and tillage farmer Shay Galvin has been elected as the new Chairman of Agri Aware at the organisation's Annual General Meeting on Wednesday (April 26).

The former chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association in Limerick is replacing Cork dairy farmer Alan Jagoe as Chairman of the independent farming and agri-food educational body.

Marcus O’Halloran, executive director of Agri Aware congratulated Mr Galvin on his appointment.

Mr O’Halloran said: “Firstly, I wish to thank outgoing chairman Mr Alan Jagoe for his dedication, commitment, drive and leadership to Agri Aware over his four-year tenure.

“Alan has been instrumental in the success of the organisation during his time as chairman and, as a result, has significantly improved the understanding of farming and the agri-food industry amongst the public.

“Over Alan’s time as chairman, many successful programmes have launched and grown exponentially across both primary and secondary schools, with student participation across programmes also increasing substantially from 30,000 in his first year to 131,000 now.

“Looking forward, I am relishing the opportunity to work with Shay as the new chairman of Agri Aware in continuing to communicate the important role of Irish farmers and the agri-food industry in delivering quality, safe, and sustainably produced, traceable food that is affordable for consumers, whilst caring for our environment."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Galvin added: “My aim as chairman of Agri Aware is to continue and build on the work of communicating the vital links between agriculture, food and our economy to urban and suburban societies.

“Increasing awareness of the relationship between our standard of excellence in farming, and the payoff in terms of excellence in the food we produce to eat and export is a key goal, while maintaining the unique green image we have here in Ireland.

“I understand the importance of educating the general public from a young age in the role farming plays in all our daily lives."