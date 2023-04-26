Offers already on the table for 40-acre holding near University of Limerick

Good-quality land with well-maintained dormer residence in good location attracting  lot of interest
Offers already on the table for 40-acre holding near University of Limerick

Aerial view of the 40 acres of land at Mountshannon, Lisnagry, Co Limerick.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 10:25
Conor Power

A fine-quality piece of agricultural land that comes complete with a modern home, near Limerick’s university quarter, is a holding that is attracting a wide range of potential suitors — some attracted by the quality acres and others by the well-located red-brick dormer residence.

“A stunning roadside holding,” is how the 40-acre property is described by the selling agent Tom Crosse of Limerick-based auctioneers GVM. 

“This is very valuable land positioned in a pivotal location just off the Mackey Roundabout, in very close proximity to the University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, the motorway, Annacotty village and an array of fantastic local amenities.

“The land quality is excellent, with two access points, together with an independent entrance to a very extensive and well-maintained dormer-style residence,” Mr Crosse said.

With the imminent arrival of the Northern Ring Road, the potential for development of this holding is a real one. So far, the interest from the wider business community looks like it will eclipse that of the farming sector. 

At the time of writing, the property is already in active negotiation, Mr Crosse confirmed, “at a level of around the guide price of €1,35m.”

€18-€20k/acre price guide for 54-acre farm for Cashel auction

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

