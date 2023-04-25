Beef producers 'measuring how close they are to break-even'

The unpredictable nature of the beef trade at the factories has raised its head again, dashing producer expectations of stronger prices as supplies tighten.

The word on the ground this week is that intake from finishers has slowed down, with some of the plants already on, or planning to operate, fewer slaughtering days per week.

The processors are advising suppliers that the demand for beef on export markets has weakened, and the demand for strong intake for the immediate weeks ahead has eased considerably.

The movement statistics for finished cattle are also showing that the processors are drawing from the large feedlots with which they are likely to have advance-agreed contractual prices.

It is not a welcome development to see the feedlots being emptied. They'd normally be relied upon by the processors to ease pressure for intake at the heat of the trade between yard and grass cattle in the May to early June period of the year.

The Department of Agriculture figures show that up to 30 per cent of the weekly kill is currently being drawn from restricted feed lots. The processors would have agreed contract prices forward with many of the operators of these production units.

The change of climate around the beef prices has come as a severe blow to the expectations of the finishers who bought-in expensive forward store animals, and purchased costly concentrates on the assumption of demand in late spring, driving prices upwards for scarce supplies.

On weakening returns, they are now measuring how close they are coming to a break-even or worse situation at slaughter over the coming weeks.

There is very little change in the quoted prices for steers and heifers for this week. Steers are on a base of 520c/kg, with some making 525 c/kg, and the experience of getting extra getting more difficult.

Heifers are generally at a 5c/kg premium over the steers on 525-530c/kg, and the first indicators of difficulty in getting cattle slaughtered with some suppliers put back for days or up to a week on intake.

Interestingly, the young bulls are now topping the steers on prices at 530-540c/kg for R's while the cows also continue in string demand at up to 490-500c/kg for R-grade.

There was a slight increase in intake last week at 32,211 head, which was around 1,000 less than the same week last year. The steers at 12,925 head, showing an increase of 300 head on last year, was the exception to the general trend.

Heifers accounting for 9,039, cows at 7,070 and the young bulls at 1,686 head were all lower than a year ago.