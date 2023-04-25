Beef producers 'measuring how close they are to break-even'

Beef producers 'measuring how close they are to break-even'

The movement statistics for finished cattle are also showing that the processors are drawing from the feedlots.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 14:55
Martin Ryan

The unpredictable nature of the beef trade at the factories has raised its head again, dashing producer expectations of stronger prices as supplies tighten.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

The word on the ground this week is that intake from finishers has slowed down, with some of the plants already on, or planning to operate, fewer slaughtering days per week.

The processors are advising suppliers that the demand for beef on export markets has weakened, and the demand for strong intake for the immediate weeks ahead has eased considerably.

The movement statistics for finished cattle are also showing that the processors are drawing from the large feedlots with which they are likely to have advance-agreed contractual prices.

It is not a welcome development to see the feedlots being emptied. They'd normally be relied upon by the processors to ease pressure for intake at the heat of the trade between yard and grass cattle in the May to early June period of the year.

The Department of Agriculture figures show that up to 30 per cent of the weekly kill is currently being drawn from restricted feed lots. The processors would have agreed contract prices forward with many of the operators of these production units.

The change of climate around the beef prices has come as a severe blow to the expectations of the finishers who bought-in expensive forward store animals, and purchased costly concentrates on the assumption of demand in late spring, driving prices upwards for scarce supplies.

On weakening returns, they are now measuring how close they are coming to a break-even or worse situation at slaughter over the coming weeks.

There is very little change in the quoted prices for steers and heifers for this week. Steers are on a base of 520c/kg, with some making 525 c/kg, and the experience of getting extra getting more difficult.

Heifers are generally at a 5c/kg premium over the steers on 525-530c/kg, and the first indicators of difficulty in getting cattle slaughtered with some suppliers put back for days or up to a week on intake.

Interestingly, the young bulls are now topping the steers on prices at 530-540c/kg for R's while the cows also continue in string demand at up to 490-500c/kg for R-grade.

There was a slight increase in intake last week at 32,211 head, which was around 1,000 less than the same week last year. The steers at 12,925 head, showing an increase of 300 head on last year, was the exception to the general trend.

Heifers accounting for 9,039, cows at 7,070 and the young bulls at 1,686 head were all lower than a year ago.

More in this section

Closeup macro of pasture raised farm fresh dozen brown eggs store bought from farmer in carton box container with speckled eggsh Egg producer event taking place in Cavan this week
Irish beef arrives in China after three-year hiatus Irish beef arrives in China after three-year hiatus
CRISPR research in laboratory Gene-editing approved for use on crops and livestock in England
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Beef farming remains Ireland's largest agricultural enterprise, with finished cattle prices rising by around 17% on the previous year.</p>

Waterford farmland most expensive in Ireland as national prices continue to rise

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd