DairyBeef 500 farmers opting to finish indoors in 2023

Many DairyBeef 500 farmers didn't spread much slurry this spring, and have decided to finish cattle from the shed as they strive to maintain their high profit margins.

Reviewing profit monitors from 2022, Teagasc DairyBeef 500 Campaign Co-ordinator Alan Dillon said: “Our average farmer made about €35,000 net profit before any subsidies are included. A lot of them would have made, including subsidies, probably about €50,000 to €60,000 net profit”.

Talking to Catherine Egan on a recent edition of Teagasc’s Beef Edge podcast, Alan Dillon said 2022 was challenging. Fertiliser prices were high, with costs trebling on some farms. Meal was an even bigger problem, costing €330 to €340 a tonne when cattle were being finished last year.

"That €0.70 to €0.80 rise in the beef price that we’ve seen from the autumn to the spring has probably been eroded by the cost of inputs”, he said, but it meant that costs can be covered.

“We did see the fixed costs rising quite a bit on the farms, going up by about €100 to €150 a hectare. A lot of that is probably down to machinery replacement costs and repairs and diesel, and even simple things like fencing posts have become extremely expensive”.

“Our margins went back a bit. They’re still over €500 per hectare. They’re about €515 on average per hectare”. The margin was about €650 in 2021.

DairyBeef 500 (so-called because the net profit target is €500 per hectare) is Teagasc's five-year campaign to maximise the potential of beef production from the dairy herd. It is built around more than a dozen demonstration farmers.

Recent difficult grazing conditions have saw many of the DairyBeef 500 farmers finish their cattle earlier, and has had a considerable buffer of silage left over, providing a cushion over the prolonged wet spring. Only one or two participating farmers had to buy silage, explained Alan.

A lot of farmers were able to leave their animals out to graze in February, for up to four weeks, but many were re-housed afterwards. Nearly all the DairyBeef 500 farmers used any brief window of opportunity when ground dried up to spread fertiliser for silage, with top-ups to be applied later, hopefully.

Targets to cut silage in mid to late May still seem achievable, said Alan, who recommended regular grass monitoring, and farmers responding to improved conditions without delay, ensuring adequate fertiliser application.

In many instances, slurry was not spread because of wet ground and heavy grass covers. Many DairyBeef 500 farmers spread bagged fertiliser instead.

"If we did go in to graze the silage ground now, by the time you have it grazed, slurry out, fertilised again, you’d be into probably June 15 to 20 by the time you get the silage cut, which is no good in our scenario”, Alan explained.

"So the decision has been made to buy 0-7-30 or 18-6-12 and put out maybe some protected urea with it, to grow the first crop of silage and to put the slurry out afterwards, in mid to late May."

Catherine asked Alan's advice for farmers who decided to finish cattle from the shed because of the late turnout to grass.

“They’ll need to have a good supply of top-quality silage that will tide them over for another month or so”, Alan said. Beef prices are likely to be improved before those cattle are finished in May, which may justify the extra cost of keeping them housed.

Ensuring there’s sufficient space in the sheds, checking that there’s enough cash flow to purchase rations, and controlling lice, are other factors to bear in mind. A finished weight of well in excess of 500 kilos in bullocks or heifers would be needed to justify feeding indoors, Alan said. Bulls will convert much more efficiently than bullocks or heifers, and it’s easier to justify keeping them indoors until July.

Meanwhile, most DairyBeef 500 farmers bought calves early, in late January and early February. Despite often buying at higher prices compared to later in the spring, buying early allows greater utilisation of grass in the first year, with earlier weaning on to grass, and earlier finishing in the second winter, which is the most expensive rearing period.

Milk replacer is one of the big costs, typically €55 to €60 a bag. Farmers not in the DairyBeef 500 programme may use up to two bags, whereas participants in the programme use less, some as little as 0.8 to 0.9 of a bag. The quantity of milk replacer is largely determined by the amount of meal the calf eats. Many DairyBeef 500 farmers aim to get calves eating meal very young, gradually tapering off the amount of milk consumed over the eight weeks or so indoors.

By 10 weeks of age, the calf may be eating 1.5 to 2 kilos of meal per day, plus some roughage in the form of silage, hay or straw. Calf meal has become more expensive, costing €12-15 a bag, and a calf could typically consume two bags.

Vaccines for pneumonia, doses for coccidiosis and possibly blackleg, will come to about €10 per calf. Straw has also risen in price, to €25 to €30 a bale delivered. Alan estimated that it costs at least €150 to rear a calf, and the farmer must wait two years to get a return on the investment.

National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme

The only change this year to the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme is that one can get paid €20 per calf on 50 calves, compared to 40 previously, potentially earning €1,000 compared to €400 when the scheme began.

Calves must be bought in, there must be at least five eligible calves. The calves must be weighed and weights submitted to ICBF within seven days.

May 2 is the closing date for the simple application form, via Ag Food or via one’s local Teagasc advisor.