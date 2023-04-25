'Acres are the new quota' - how major changes in farming are driving land leasing trends

The current trends with regard to the demand for agricultural land have a lot to do with the latest edition of CAP and its various support schemes. This has manifested itself in the prices being paid for farms, with public auctions regularly seeing strong and record prices being set.

In the more market-fluid area of farm leasing, however, the trend is even more pronounced. Since the start of the year, there have been some eyebrow-raising prices set.

Should we be worried about this trend? Is it likely to continue? Does it mean that the big environmental effort is going in the wrong direction; creating different problems by trying to solve one of them?

“Acres are now the new quota”

“It was a most unusual year,” says Éamonn O’Brien of CCM Property Network, “in that it kicked off in January with reports of land making €430/acre… then we heard of land in North Cork making €500/acre – a dairy farmer needing to acquire additional land so that he wouldn’t have to reduce his livestock.”

There were many more examples around the country to follow of this flaring of leasing prices, seemingly driven by the need for dairy farmers to farm additional land to reduce their nitrate levels per acre.

“The higher prices set in the early part of the year were taken by many to be the new norm, and all prices seemed to bounce up into that category,” says Éamonn.

“The difference between 2021 and 2022 was about €50 per acre – going from €250/acre to €300/acre. What happened this year, was that the price bounced up to €450 per acre, so the lift this year appeared to be about €150 per acre.

“What we’re seeing now is that acres have become the new quota,” says Éamonn. “If someone has had a good profitable year – whether he’s in dairying, grain production or beef production – he basically wants to see the same levels of production for the following year, and he doesn’t want to be losing out due to nitrates restrictions, so he needs more land. That’s what is driving land prices upwards, but the surprising thing about it is that it has driven all land upwards.”

A recent deal in Cork county for a 450-acre piece of land for over €450/acre was a good example of this trend covering all land types.

In that case, it was a holding that consisted not of prime acreage but of mixed land. With only 70 acres or so qualifying as good land, it was clear that quantity was in demand, with the acres’ quality a secondary consideration.

“Headlines aren't the full story”

Despite the real evidence of the strongest prices that make the headlines, there is also plenty of leasing activity that is going on somewhat under the radar. For many farmers, the ideal situation is not to get the maximum price per acre but to have a tenant that they know and can trust.

It is this kind of arrangement that, many commentators say, typifies the leasing scene in Ireland more than the headline-grabbing high prices.

“The banding of cows and the nitrates is what is causing it (the sharp rise in demand for land leases) this year,” says Michael Brady of the Cork-based agricultural consultants and land agents Brady Group. “That, and a fear of what’s coming down the track in respect of the Nitrates Action Plan.”

Michael is finding that even with the strong prices being made, the majority of leasing arrangements are of a more moderate nature – more like €250/acre than €450/acre, he says, with local and trustworthy tenants proving much more valuable than a high-paying tenant with whom they are unfamiliar.

“We’re seeing a lot of new leases,” says John Hodnett of Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services. “As well as a lot of leases renewing after their five or ten-year term has come to an end.

“A lot of the new leases we’re doing wouldn’t be advertised either, because of a preference of the landlord to do business with one of two or three local tenants… they would mostly be of the order of €250 to €300 per acre.

Milk prices softening Younger farmers are, in many cases, prime drivers of the demand for new leases, seeking acres of ‘bare land’ without entitlements.

“There’s a whole new cohort of young farmers that have no need of entitlements,” says Blarney auctioneer Dan Fleming. “They’re in a situation where they have their entitlements from the National Reserve and what they need quickly are acres.”

There’s a palpable level of panic, Dan says, for new entrants, citing one recent case of a small parcel that got at leasing deal of €650/acre.

With milk prices currently falling from their high of over 18c/litre earlier this year, however, most auctioneers note that the peak prices are getting a little more scarce now and may get more scarce as the year progresses.