ACRES ‘carrot’ driver of high land prices

While the levels of panic associated with the flaring of leasing prices have come from the more ‘stick’-like approach of progressive farmers having the stark choice of either reducing herd numbers or getting more land quickly, one of the more ‘carrot’-like measures introduced in the new CAP regime has proven much more popular than expected.

FARMING - AGRIBUSINESS and TECH A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

It points, perhaps, towards the kind of approach that Irish farmers want to buy into; displaying the truth that those who work the land appreciate more than anyone else how best to safeguard it over the long term.