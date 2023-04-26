ACRES ‘carrot’ driver of high land prices

While the levels of panic associated with the flaring of leasing prices have come from the more ‘stick’-like approach of progressive farmers having the stark choice of either reducing herd numbers or getting more land quickly, one of the more ‘carrot’-like measures introduced in the new CAP regime has proven much more popular than expected.
It points, perhaps, towards the kind of approach that Irish farmers want to buy into; displaying the truth that those who work the land appreciate more than anyone else how best to safeguard it over the long term.
The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) is a flagship environmental scheme that will reward up to 50,000 farmers who undertake actions on farmed land that will benefit the environment. These could include protecting biodiversity, improving soil fertility or reducing chemical fertiliser usage.
The scheme is divided into ACRES General and ACRES Co-operation. The maximum payment for participants in the general scheme is €7,000, while the maximum payment for those in the co-operation projects is €10,500.
The expectation was that something in the region of 30,000 farmers would apply, but after the scheme was launched last November, the number of applicants was 53% higher than expected at 46,000.