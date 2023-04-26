Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

ACRES ‘carrot’ driver of high land prices

ACRES ‘carrot’ driver of high land prices

The expectation was that around 30,000 farmers would apply for ACRES, but the number of applicants was 53% higher than expected at 46,000.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 16:05
Conor Power

While the levels of panic associated with the flaring of leasing prices have come from the more ‘stick’-like approach of progressive farmers having the stark choice of either reducing herd numbers or getting more land quickly, one of the more ‘carrot’-like measures introduced in the new CAP regime has proven much more popular than expected.

FARMING - AGRIBUSINESS and TECH

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

It points, perhaps, towards the kind of approach that Irish farmers want to buy into; displaying the truth that those who work the land appreciate more than anyone else how best to safeguard it over the long term.

The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) is a flagship environmental scheme that will reward up to 50,000 farmers who undertake actions on farmed land that will benefit the environment. These could include protecting biodiversity, improving soil fertility or reducing chemical fertiliser usage.

The scheme is divided into ACRES General and ACRES Co-operation. The maximum payment for participants in the general scheme is €7,000, while the maximum payment for those in the co-operation projects is €10,500.

The expectation was that something in the region of 30,000 farmers would apply, but after the scheme was launched last November, the number of applicants was 53% higher than expected at 46,000.

More in this section

Young farmers arrive at Government buildings after 79km march demanding better future Young farmers arrive at Government buildings after 79km march demanding better future
Dairy Cattle under a Summer Sky. Waterford farmland most expensive in Ireland as national prices continue to rise
Closeup macro of pasture raised farm fresh dozen brown eggs store bought from farmer in carton box container with speckled eggsh Egg producer event taking place in Cavan this week
#Farming - Agribusiness#Farming - Property
ACRES ‘carrot’ driver of high land prices

Cereal production up 3.7% following strong year for wheat, oat and barley

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd