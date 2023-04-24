Egg producer event taking place in Cavan this week

An egg producer event will take place in Co Cavan this week addressing the challenges ahead.

Teagasc, in collaboration with the Irish Farmers' Association and St David’s Poultry Veterinary Team, will host a knowledge transfer event on Tuesday morning in the Hotel Kilmore from 11am to 4pm.

Given the challenges for egg producers such as cost pressures and the worry of disease outbreaks like avian influenza, the event will be an opportunity for them to meet, ask questions, and develop a better understanding of what the next few years might look like, the IFA said.

"While increases have been achieved from the marketplace, and IFA ran a strong campaign to achieve them, the cost of production remains a challenge for producers, with feed costs remaining at a high level," national poultry committee chairman Nigel Sweetnam said.

The event is aimed at primary egg producers, to provide up-to-date and timely technical information.

It will allow the producers to meet with key stakeholders, Department of Agriculture staff, and fellow producers.

"The presentations will include the recent European Food Safety Authority welfare update, heat stress, and red mite management; nutrition; and energy," Rebecca Tierney, Teagasc poultry advisor said.

"Richard Jackson from the St David’s Poultry Veterinary Team UK will discuss the lessons learned from the avian influenza outbreak in 2022."

On the day, relevant companies will be present in the exhibition hall, giving attendees the chance to meet and discuss the issues they face on a day-to-day basis, and to look at some new options for their units.

Those interested can register to attend the event on the IFA website.