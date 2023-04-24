Egg producer event taking place in Cavan this week

The knowledge transfer event will take place on Tuesday morning for producers.
Egg producer event taking place in Cavan this week

Given the challenges for egg producers, the event will be an opportunity for them to meet, ask questions and develop a better understanding of what the next few years might look like.

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 09:49
Kathleen O'Sullivan

An egg producer event will take place in Co Cavan this week addressing the challenges ahead.

Teagasc, in collaboration with the Irish Farmers' Association and St David’s Poultry Veterinary Team, will host a knowledge transfer event on Tuesday morning in the Hotel Kilmore from 11am to 4pm.

Given the challenges for egg producers such as cost pressures and the worry of disease outbreaks like avian influenza, the event will be an opportunity for them to meet, ask questions, and develop a better understanding of what the next few years might look like, the IFA said.

"While increases have been achieved from the marketplace, and IFA ran a strong campaign to achieve them, the cost of production remains a challenge for producers, with feed costs remaining at a high level," national poultry committee chairman Nigel Sweetnam said.

The event is aimed at primary egg producers, to provide up-to-date and timely technical information. 

It will allow the producers to meet with key stakeholders, Department of Agriculture staff, and fellow producers.

"The presentations will include the recent European Food Safety Authority welfare update, heat stress, and red mite management; nutrition; and energy," Rebecca Tierney, Teagasc poultry advisor said.

"Richard Jackson from the St David’s Poultry Veterinary Team UK will discuss the lessons learned from the avian influenza outbreak in 2022."

On the day, relevant companies will be present in the exhibition hall, giving attendees the chance to meet and discuss the issues they face on a day-to-day basis, and to look at some new options for their units. 

Those interested can register to attend the event on the IFA website. 

Read More

Egg producer confidence in the industry 'is gone'

More in this section

CRISPR research in laboratory Gene-editing approved for use on crops and livestock in England
Planning a new city - concept image with hand drawing an imaginary cadastral map of territory with buildings, fields and roads a Kerry farmers told they could owe up to €100,000 a year in new land tax
Sheep 2023 event to return in June following five-year hiatus Sheep 2023 event to return in June following five-year hiatus
#Farming - Pigs and Poultry
<p>In January, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed the resumption of Irish beef exports to China following a suspension in May 2020 due to an isolated case of atypical BSE.</p>

Irish beef arrives in China after three-year hiatus

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd