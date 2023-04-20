IFA National Council votes unanimously to reject delays in farm scheme payments

Speaking at the council, Mr Cullinan said delaying payments was "totally wrong" and would not be accepted
IFA National Council votes unanimously to reject delays in farm scheme payments

IFA President Tim Cullinan. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 13:04
Emer Walsh

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the association's National Council has unanimously rejected plans by the Department of Agriculture to delay payments for farm schemes.

Speaking at the council, Mr Cullinan said the delays would mean that ANC payments would be pushed out by four weeks, with the Basic Payment being pushed back by two weeks.

“The Minister must come out of hiding on the issue and give an assurance to farmers that their payments will be on the same dates as last year,” he said.

“The Department has acted unilaterally. Delaying payments is totally wrong and IFA will not accept any delay. This will cause havoc later this year as bills fall due and there is nothing to meet repayments,” he said.

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe said the Minister must intervene now and agree that payment dates for 2023 are back on the table and a solution found.

“The Department seem to have no concept of the importance of these payments. Thousands of farmers have their businesses structured around receiving these payments on the dates they get them every year. 

"Delaying them will affect bank repayments and cashflow to meet other bills,” he continued.

More in this section

Beautiful closeup view of brown cows with yellow ear tags for identification peacefully grazing at farm near Puck's Castle Ln, B Minister calls for caution as BVD eradication enters "critical phase"
Annual afforestation rises for first time in six years Annual afforestation rises for first time in six years
FILE PHOTO Revenue will today notify more than 630,000 people of their tax bill owed due to receipt of the two Covid support sch Farmer wins €72,728 tax battle with Revenue over €140,656 single payment
<p>The scheme, which opened on Wednesday, April 19, marks the fourth sub-scheme to open under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).</p>

New scheme to offer organic farmers higher rate TAMS

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd