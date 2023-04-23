Calls for Vat exemption for slurry bags

A leading Dail Deputy has called on the Department of Finance to direct Revenue to make slurry bags VAT reclaimable for unregistered farmers.

“This is common sense and a fair approach as well,” said Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill, who is also chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Deputy Cahill told the Dail that certain items of infrastructure are VAT reclaimable for unregistered farmers. The usual rule of thumb is that the object on which the tax is reclaimable cannot be moved.

But Revenue deems slurry bags to be moveable infrastructure, he said, describing this as utter nonsense.

“Anyone who would see a slurry bag that is put into operation would know that it is not possible to move it,” he said, stressing that it would be next nigh impossible to move slurry bags.

“In an era when we are trying to increase slurry capacity on farms, to put this extra cost on farmers is just not acceptable.

In the majority of cases, slurry bags are put on small and medium-sized farms. It is a very efficient and cost-effective way of increasing slurry capacity.

Deputy Cahill said being unable to reclaim VAT on slurry bags is making their installation more expensive and prohibitive for many farmers.

“This is a significant issue at a time when the periods of slurry storage are increasing, and farmers are looking at cost-effective options for increasing their capacity. The issue needs to be addressed urgently,” he said.

"A European matter"

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said VAT treatment of goods and services is subject to European Union law, with which Irish law must comply.

Farmers who register for VAT have an entitlement to reclaim VAT on costs incurred in respect of the agricultural business.

A registered farmer would be entitled to reclaim VAT incurred on slurry storage bags through his or her returns.

Alternatively, farmers can remain unregistered and opt for a flat-rate farmer scheme. This is a long-standing arrangement under VAT law.

It allows farmers who remain unregistered for VAT purposes to be compensated on an overall basis for the VAT charged to them on their purchases of goods and services.

The scheme is designed to reduce the administrative burden for farmers and allows them to remain outside the normal VAT system, avoiding the obligations of registration and returns.

Unregistered farmers may also be able to avail of a refund on certain expenses allowed under their VAT refund order.

Revenue has advised, however, that outlay for other purposes such as slurry storage bags does not come within the scope of the refund order.

Deputy Cahill said it is incomprehensible to say slurry storage should not be VAT refundable for unregistered farmers.

Farmers registered for VAT are mostly responsible for very large units, while ordinary rank-and-file farmers tend not to be registered.

He said he had contacted Revenue on a number of occasions about the issue and received “this same cock-and-bull story of an answer.” Deputy Cahill said it is either laziness or incompetence on the part of Revenue not to recognise that this is an efficient, cost-effective way of storing slurry for a lot of small and medium-sized farmers.

Minister of State Noonan said Deputy Cahill could have this conversation with Finance Minister Michael McGrath during the Budget 2024 discussions. He would also raise the matter with him.