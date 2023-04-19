Kilkenny farm on 28 acres for auction in early May

Coming up for public auction in two weeks is a 28-acre farm in the townland of Croghtenclough, 8km from Castlecomer, 17km from Carlow and 35km from Kilkenny City.

The holding — of modest size and quality and with a generous amount of road frontage — will be an interesting property to keep an eye on for the opportunity it offers to acquire some acreage in North Kilkenny.