Kilkenny farm on 28 acres for auction in early May

Holding near Castlecomer with single storey house to be sold in five lots
The holding — of modest size and quality and with a generous amount of road frontage — will be an interesting property to keep an eye on for the opportunity it offers to acquire some acreage in North Kilkenny.

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 10:23
Conor Power

Coming up for public auction in two weeks is a 28-acre farm in the townland of Croghtenclough, 8km from Castlecomer, 17km from Carlow and 35km from Kilkenny City.

The holding — of modest size and quality and with a generous amount of road frontage — will be an interesting property to keep an eye on for the opportunity it offers to acquire some acreage in North Kilkenny.

Lot 1 consists of the house and farm buildings on 24 acres of land suitable for grazing. The road frontage is good, with additional side laneway access. 

The single-storey house is sound but in need of refurbishment. Accommodation includes a living room, toilet, shower, kitchen and two bedrooms. 

The farm buildings include a three-span round-roof shed with two lean-to buildings and an old stone farm building (with potential for conversion to dwelling subject to planning permission), cattle crush and yard.

Lot 2 is 4.428 acres of land with road frontage, suited to summer grazing or silage and with a natural water supply. This also has site potential, subject to planning permission.

Lot 3 is another option, subdividing Lot 1 into the house and outbuildings with two acres.

Lot 4 is the remainder of that subdivision of Lot 1, consisting of 22 acres of land.

Lot 5 is the entire holding.

The auction takes place at the offices of Joe Coogan in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, at 3pm on Friday May 5 next. The price expectation is €280,000 to €300,000 (€10,000 — €11,000/acre).

#Farming - Property
Farming
