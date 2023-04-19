47-acre Limerick farm achieves 'very satisfactory' price at auction

47-acre Limerick farm achieves 'very satisfactory' price at auction

A marked aerial view of the 47-acre farm sold at auction for over €12k/acre

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 10:19
Conor Power

On Wednesday of last week, April 12, Limerick-based GVM Auctioneers successfully concluded the auction of a 47-acre farm at Portboy, Herbertstown, near Holycross in County Limerick.

The auction was held at GVM’s Limerick City Auction Rooms at 25/26 Glentworth Street, with Tom Crosse wielding the gavel on the day.

The land was of mixed quality, with half of the holding described by the agents as “very good” and the remainder classed as heavy and in need of drainage.

“The land has been let for many years,” said Tom, “and it does require some work. There is a derelict one-bedroom bungalow on site, together with some old sheds and a yard.”

The derelict house on the 47-acre farm sold at auction, Co Limerick.
The derelict house on the 47-acre farm sold at auction, Co Limerick.

There was a healthy level of interest, with the farm falling within the range of a variety of buyers and with it being in the heart of such a strong dairy farming scene in the Golden Vale.

Bidding opened at €350,000 (€7,450/acre) before two active bidders brought the price up to €500,000 (€10,600/acre). At this point, the property was formally placed on the market and there followed another 14 bids, from bidders on the floor and online, before the gavel fell on a price of €570,000 (€12,100/acre).

The buyer was a local beef farmer and Tom described the price achieved as very satisfactory, given the mix of land.

Read More

78-acre farm in the Garden County up for auction at €850k

More in this section

Beautiful closeup view of brown cows with yellow ear tags for identification peacefully grazing at farm near Puck's Castle Ln, B Minister calls for caution as BVD eradication enters "critical phase"
Annual afforestation rises for first time in six years Annual afforestation rises for first time in six years
FILE PHOTO Revenue will today notify more than 630,000 people of their tax bill owed due to receipt of the two Covid support sch Farmer wins €72,728 tax battle with Revenue over €140,656 single payment
#Farming - PropertyPlace: Limerick
<p>The scheme, which opened on Wednesday, April 19, marks the fourth sub-scheme to open under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).</p>

New scheme to offer organic farmers higher rate TAMS

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd