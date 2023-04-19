47-acre Limerick farm achieves 'very satisfactory' price at auction

On Wednesday of last week, April 12, Limerick-based GVM Auctioneers successfully concluded the auction of a 47-acre farm at Portboy, Herbertstown, near Holycross in County Limerick.

The auction was held at GVM’s Limerick City Auction Rooms at 25/26 Glentworth Street, with Tom Crosse wielding the gavel on the day.

The land was of mixed quality, with half of the holding described by the agents as “very good” and the remainder classed as heavy and in need of drainage.

“The land has been let for many years,” said Tom, “and it does require some work. There is a derelict one-bedroom bungalow on site, together with some old sheds and a yard.”

The derelict house on the 47-acre farm sold at auction, Co Limerick.

There was a healthy level of interest, with the farm falling within the range of a variety of buyers and with it being in the heart of such a strong dairy farming scene in the Golden Vale.

Bidding opened at €350,000 (€7,450/acre) before two active bidders brought the price up to €500,000 (€10,600/acre). At this point, the property was formally placed on the market and there followed another 14 bids, from bidders on the floor and online, before the gavel fell on a price of €570,000 (€12,100/acre).

The buyer was a local beef farmer and Tom described the price achieved as very satisfactory, given the mix of land.