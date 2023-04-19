A Chinese proverb to prompt your farm succession planning

The Chinese have a proverb that the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, the second best time is now. That proverb could equally refer to succession planning.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

The disadvantage of procrastinating is obvious - time simply waits for no man.

None of us know the time or the place when we will pass, and to put it bluntly, unfortunately, sometimes people die before they have had a chance to pin their colours to the mast.

It’s not a conversation anyone wants to get into, but it is a conversation worth having.

Absent of making a valid will, there can be very difficult situations for those left behind. A host of unforeseen circumstances can arise.

The status quo

Without a will, family members will inherit the deceased’s assets depending on their blood relationship.

If you are survived by a spouse or civil partner but no children (or grandchildren): your spouse or civil partner gets the entire estate.

If you are survived by a spouse or civil partner and children: your spouse/civil partner gets two-thirds of your estate and the remaining one-third is divided equally among your children. And if one of your children has pre-deceased you, that share goes to his/her children.

As families have become more complicated, unfortunately, the laws in relation to intestacy haven’t really caught up.

This can be particularly relevant with partners and co-habitants, who do not have the same legal rights as spouses or civil partners.

The rules as to how your assets are divided absent of a will are blunt and don’t recognise special relationships, friendships or even the care given toward the deceased or the efforts and assistance given to help the deceased in their business.

Other remedies can be employed which are outside the scope of this column, but suffice to say that there can be a great divide between what is fair and what is accommodated by the intestacy rules.

Even with a will, circumstances may have moved on, and absent of an update, ridiculously poor outcomes can arise.

Take, for instance, a will of a person bequeathing their family home to their daughter and all the rest and remainder of their other assets to their son.

Sometime before the departure of our fictional parent, the house is sold as the parent downsizes, in this scenario, the daughter is left with nothing as the will has not been updated to reflect a change in the address of the family home.

You could say that the deceased should have acted more responsibly and updated their will, but take a scenario where the house was subject to a Compulsory Purchase Order and the deceased wasn’t of a sound mind to make a will or update their will to reflect the change in circumstances.

Other circumstances include scenarios where bequests include specific shares or savings balances and the company or bank has been subject to a takeover or the savings are moved. This is where careful wording and planning become critically important.

Lifetime transfers

Of course, handing on assets whilst one is alive can make a lot of sense, particularly if one wants to avoid the prospect of a disputed will or, indeed, unforeseen inequities due to circumstances changing between the time a will is made and the time of one’s demise.

The tax cost of a lifetime transfer can be more than a transfer via a will, as stamp duty and capital gains tax can apply in the case of lifetime transfers in addition to capital acquisitions tax, commonly known as gift or inheritance tax.

A range of reliefs and exemptions are available, though, and it's worthwhile comparing the tax cost of a lifetime transfer with the alternative option against a backdrop of certainty.

Lifetime transfers can also lead to better outcomes, where a successor can be nurtured into the position of business owner and manager as opposed to being thrown in at the deep end in the midst of grief.

Lack of income and loss of financial security concerns are valid reasons why some persons wish to delay succession.

There are a variety of ways in which these concerns can be addressed whilst still facilitating a lifetime succession event.

Options can include retention of rights of residence, rights of maintenance and support, a partial transfer of assets, transfer of assets into joint names, apply a charge to the property or obtaining partial consideration.

Professional advice should be sought in relation to each individual's specific circumstances.