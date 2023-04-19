New scheme to offer organic farmers higher rate TAMS

A 60% grant rate will be available for qualifying organic farmers through the new Organic Capital Investment Scheme.

The scheme, which opened on Wednesday, April 19, marks the fourth sub-scheme to open under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

It will provide grant aid under TAMs at the higher rate of 60% for organic farmers for capital investments and equipment to develop their organic enterprises and complements the five-fold increase in the Organic scheme budget to €256m over the next five years.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said: “The launch of the Organic Capital Investment Scheme will assist organic farmers to undertake the necessary investment to successfully improve their farms to organic standards and to further develop their farms. It complements the significant increase in grant rates under the Organic Farming Scheme which saw the number of organic farmers in Ireland more than double in the last 12 months.

"The higher 60% grant rate signifies the importance we attach to developing our organic sector. We’ve set ourselves an ambitious target of reaching 10% of land farmed organically by 2030 and progress is excellent to date. These supports will be a further incentive to farmers who are interested in farming organically."

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue added: “I am delighted that the Organic Capital Investment Scheme has been opened for applications. This scheme has an important part to play in the development of the organic farming sector. The 60% grant-aid rate available to participants of the organic farming scheme will enable organic farmers to invest in their farms and help to increase the area of sustainably farmed land”.

The objective of the Organic Capital Investment Scheme is to facilitate the development of the organic sector to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality organic produce to the market and will specifically:

Help to improve production, handling, and preparation of organic produce;

Facilitate the adoption and application of new technologies;

Help to ensure the adoption of "best practice" within the organic production;

Facilitate the organic tillage Sector to develop a targeted and precise approach focusing on further environmental dividends, efficiency, and growth;

Improve competitiveness and contribute to the improvement of agricultural incomes.

Key dates and details

It follows on from the successful launch of the standalone Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) with a ring-fenced ceiling of €90,000, the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme and the Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme. The remaining schemes are in the process of being rolled out, with all to be available for application before the close of Tranche 1 of TAMs in mid-June.

A list of the eligible investments is detailed. All Department Structural Specifications and notices relevant to this scheme can be accessed on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine website at: gov.ie - TAMS - Farm Building and Structures Specifications.

The TAMS scheme provides funding for capital investments on farms and will be in place for five years with a budget of €370m. The remaining six schemes will open on a phased basis during Tranche 1, which is expected to close on June 16.