Minister calls for caution as BVD eradication enters "critical phase"

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has called for "renewed caution" as the Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) eradication programme approaches what he described as a "particularly critical juncture".

"The breeding season is the high-risk period for the generation of BVD persistently infected (PI) cattle. As the national prevalence of BVD decreases, so too does the natural immunity to BVD. This, coupled with reduced levels of vaccination across the country, means many herds are at increased susceptibility to infection," a Department spokesperson said.

"The incursion of BVD into such herds with reduced immunity can have devastating impacts and lead to the development of further BVD persistently infected cattle."

In the past number of weeks, officials explained, epidemiological investigations have identified the emergence of a small number of local clusters of infection, with infection having spread between herds – this is thought to result from the movement of animals, equipment and people.

"In this context, the Department is asking herd owners to refocus on biosecurity – to protect their own herds and support the final push toward BVD freedom," the spokesperson added.

Attention should be paid to a number of aspects ahead of the breeding season:

Herds, where infection has been identified, should engage with the AHI TASAH programme without delay, expedite the removal of all infected cattle and complete the vaccination programme.

Herds which were positive in 2022 should complete their 2023 vaccination programme.

Herds that have been notified of a BVD-positive animal in their neighbourhood - which signals an increased risk to their herd - should seek advice from their veterinary practitioner, to review their biosecurity practices, including vaccination policies, and enhance as necessary.

'A critical juncture'

Since the commencement of the BVD eradication programme in 2013, there has been considerable progress, with the herd level incidence falling from 11.27% in 2013 to 0.26% at the end of 2022, more than a 40-fold reduction.

Last year, the national BVD programme was approved by the EU Commission, an important step to recognition of national freedom.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Minister McConalogue said: ”Working with Animal Health Ireland, Irish farmers have made tremendous progress in the elimination of BVD.

"The programme is now at a critical juncture, and I am encouraging all farmers to be mindful of the importance of biosecurity practices, including the washing and disinfection of any shared machinery or facilities, to reduce the risk of infection so that we as a country can achieve BVD freedom, providing long term benefit for livestock farmers in the country.

“Huge progress has been made and the finishing is truly in sight. By working collectively and collaboratively, we can ensure we eradicate BVD as soon as possible.”