Sheep prices up 20c/kg - but come with a 'health warning'

Religious celebrations have a special place among sheep farmers because they usually deliver a boost in the prices, but this week's surge in the trade at the factories has come with a warning for caution.

Both spring lamb and hogget prices have leapt as the factories struggle to get sufficient intake to meet demand ahead of the ending of the Ramadam festivities this weekend.

Hogget prices at the factories have increased by up to 20 cents/kg, while spring lamb prices have strengthened by up to 60 cents/kg for the early days of trade this week.

The stronger prices have come with a health warning that they are not guaranteed to run to the weekend. Requirements for the upcoming weekend festivities are unexpected to be filled by mid-week. The processors have indicated that market requirements will then be assessed and prices on offer will reflect demand.

Spring lamb numbers continue to be light. They are being quoted at 790 cents/kg while up to 820 cents/kg is being paid.

Quotes for the hoggets have been increased to 720 cents/kg, with suppliers reporting that 750-760 cents/kg was being paid for the early days of this week.

The live sales at the marts experienced very strong demand for smaller entries for the opening days of this week. Very few spring lambs are being offered yet, leaving the bulk of the trade relying on the supply of well-finished hoggets, for which the demand was very strong.

Butchers paid up to €124 over for the tops of the hoggets, and best of small entries of spring lamb sold for up to €130 over. The demand at the factories also saw the factory agents actively competing for supplies at the live sales.