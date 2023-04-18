Sheep prices up 20c/kg - but come with a 'health warning'

The stronger prices have come with a health warning that they are not guaranteed to run to the weekend, writes Martin Ryan.
Sheep prices up 20c/kg - but come with a 'health warning'

The stronger prices have come with a health warning that they are not guaranteed to run to the weekend, writes Martin Ryan.

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 13:17
Martin Ryan

Religious celebrations have a special place among sheep farmers because they usually deliver a boost in the prices, but this week's surge in the trade at the factories has come with a warning for caution.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

Both spring lamb and hogget prices have leapt as the factories struggle to get sufficient intake to meet demand ahead of the ending of the Ramadam festivities this weekend.

Hogget prices at the factories have increased by up to 20 cents/kg, while spring lamb prices have strengthened by up to 60 cents/kg for the early days of trade this week.

The stronger prices have come with a health warning that they are not guaranteed to run to the weekend. Requirements for the upcoming weekend festivities are unexpected to be filled by mid-week. The processors have indicated that market requirements will then be assessed and prices on offer will reflect demand.

Spring lamb numbers continue to be light. They are being quoted at 790 cents/kg while up to 820 cents/kg is being paid.

Quotes for the hoggets have been increased to 720 cents/kg, with suppliers reporting that 750-760 cents/kg was being paid for the early days of this week.

The live sales at the marts experienced very strong demand for smaller entries for the opening days of this week. Very few spring lambs are being offered yet, leaving the bulk of the trade relying on the supply of well-finished hoggets, for which the demand was very strong.

Butchers paid up to €124 over for the tops of the hoggets, and best of small entries of spring lamb sold for up to €130 over. The demand at the factories also saw the factory agents actively competing for supplies at the live sales.

More in this section

Flocking together IFA meets minister to push for sheep supports amid 'worsening crisis'
After the heavy rain in the forest. Whatever the weather - Ireland among EU states placing lowest priority on farming's climate adaption
No farm is complete without a tractor Inspection campaign to begin following 34 farm vehicle-related deaths over five years 
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Appeal Commissioner, Claire Millrine has found that the Revenue Commissioners were incorrect to issue the demand for the €72,728 as it was outside of the time limits contained in the Tax Acts. Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie</p>

Farmer wins €72,728 tax battle with Revenue over €140,656 single payment

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd