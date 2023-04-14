IFA meets minister to push for sheep supports amid 'worsening crisis'

The Irish Farmers' Association has again pushed for Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to introduce supports for the sheep sector as farmers face a "worsening crisis".

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey said that the latest CSO agriculture output index for February highlights the extent of the crisis in the sheep sector while sheep farmers wait on the Government’s response.

The CSO index shows sheep farmers to be the only sector losing ground in output value, dropping 8.9% to the end of February, when all other sectors recorded average growth of 33% compared to last year.

At the same time, sheep farmers endured the same level of exposure to the input price increase of 16.4%.

IFA has highlighted in recent weeks the loss of €9m from sheep farmers’ incomes for the first three months of the year due to the price differential with last year, which equates to €14 per lamb or €21 per ewe.

'Relentless loss of income'

"Sheep farmers do not have the capacity to endure this relentless loss of income," Mr Comiskey said.

"Teagasc figures showed a cut of income on farms last year of over 80%, to just €7 per ewe, which includes the Sheep Welfare Scheme payment.

"The losses to date this year have compounded the income situation on sheep farms and have created a critical loss-making situation that can only be addressed with immediate direct supports."

Kevin Comiskey met with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this week, and "put forward the facts as presented by Bord Bia, Teagasc, all of which clearly, concisely and consistently show the extent of the crisis in the sector".

He also outlined the costs associated with shearing on farms due to the collapsed wool market which will not be addressed by the recently-formed wool council "in any meaningful way for farmers".

Trade deals

Mr Comiskey also highlighted that sheep farmers are feeling the brunt of the Brexit impact in trade deals done by the UK with New Zealand and Australia in particular.

Both are large sheep-producing countries "with the capacity to severely undermine our key markets", Mr Comiskey said.

"These trade deals are in addition to deals already done and in the pipeline with the EU providing additional sheepmeat access to our key markets," he added.

Mr Comiskey called on the Government to come forward as a "matter of urgency" with immediate targeted supports for sheep farmers to provide €30 per ewe and supports for farmers finishing store lambs.

He added that TDs throughout the country are "acutely aware" of the situation sheep farmers in their constituencies find themselves, and that they have a "key role to play" in ensuring funding is provided for direct supports to sheep farmers.