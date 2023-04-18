Ag could miss out on billions if EU taxonomy changes get backing

Billions of euros looking for a sustainable investment home could be diverted away from agriculture, if some farming activities are blacklisted in the EU Taxonomy.

In March, 25 organisations wrote to the European Commission urging it not to label certain agriculture and livestock practices as sustainable. They want these practices blacklisted in the EU Taxonomy, which is the list of economic activities the EU considers to be environmentally sustainable. The EU is preparing this list in order to direct investments into sustainable projects and activities as part of the European Green Deal bid to become climate-neutral by 2050.

It is very important in the context of the Green Deal's proposed investment of €1 trillion of sustainability funding over ten years. About half would come from Europe’s emissions-trading scheme and the EU budget, the rest from private investment.

The EU Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities will rank companies from those which make a substantial contribution to environmental objectives, at the top, to those that do significant harm, at the bottom. It will give investors more certainty that they are investing in line with EU environmental targets. Finance companies will use the taxonomy criteria to screen potential investments.

The Taxonomy spotlight has been on agriculture since October, when an EU expert group, the Platform on Sustainable Finance (PSF), published criteria for deciding which animal production practices make substantial contributions to biodiversity and ecosystems. This included 70 pages of recommendations on agriculture, forestry, and fishing.

For example, the PSF said tillage farms must not exceed a regional permissible farm-gate nitrogen balance limit (the difference between nitrogen in crop output and in fertiliser inputs), to comply with taxonomy criteria.

"We urge the Commission to closely follow the advice of its expert group in producing an EU Taxonomy on agriculture," said the 25 civil society organisations (they include VOICE Ireland, the Irish Seed Savers Association, Coastwatch, the Irish Peatland Conservation Council, the Hedge Laying Association of Ireland, and An Claíomh Glas).

They said "industrial livestock production" must not be recognised as an environmentally sustainable activity, because it “causes substantial environmental harms both in the vicinity of the farm and through the upstream activities of producing cereals ... to feed the animals.”

They spoke out against intensive monoculture production of cereals for animal feed, with abundant use of agrochemicals. "This leads to soil degradation, biodiversity loss, overuse and pollution of water, as well as air pollution". They said soy imports into the EU represent the second-largest share of EU-driven deforestation.

They also told the Commission that producing animal-sourced food such as meat and dairy emits even more greenhouse gases than growing crops, especially in intensive, industrial livestock systems.

They also advised the Commission not to recognise intensive pig and poultry production as Taxonomy-aligned.

"We appreciate that the Commission is under considerable pressure to greenwash the industrial livestock sector", said the 25 organisations in their letter. "If the Commission is not prepared to fully align with the PSF proposal, we would prefer there to be no Delegated Act on agriculture, than a greenwashed one".

However, the organisations agreed with the PSF approval of integrated crop-livestock systems, where nitrogen nutrients for crops primarily come from the farm's animal manure, and from biological fixation (by legumes such as clover).

What is the Taxonomy?

The Taxonomy will include rules for issuing green bonds to meet the EU's net zero goals. Internationally, green bonds were worth more than half a trillion euro in 2021, but they are only 3% to 3.5% of the total bond issuance which could be influenced by the Taxonomy.

Already, investments have been diverted from the coal industry. "We know we need to move away from particularly harmful energy sources like coal, which today still accounts for 15% of electricity production in Europe", said EU financial services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, whose portfolio of work includes the Taxonomy.

However, she said the Taxonomy does not "prohibit" investments in any sector, and remains a voluntary tool.

Also, it is up the European Parliament and the Member States to finally approve the Commission's Taxonomy proposals. But rejecting them requires majority support.

Already, the EU Taxonomy has controversially characterised gas-fired power and nuclear energy as sustainable. The Commission faces lawsuits over that decision, including a case bought by Greenpeace in the European Court of Justice.

The European Commission has also proposed green-labelling certain investments in aviation, despite some Commission officials opposing climate-friendly labelling for a sector with such a high carbon footprint.

The Taxonomy Regulation entered into force in 2020, to create the world's first-ever “green list” classification for environmentally sustainable economic activities. By clearly defining what is 'green', it incentivises and encourages companies to launch new projects, or upgrade existing ones, to meet the criteria. Companies can, if they wish, use the Taxonomy to plan their climate and environmental transition and to raise financing for this transition.

The Commission says the Taxonomy is based on robust, science-based, technical criteria.

Inclusion of agriculture had been delayed until the new Common Agricultural Policy was agreed.