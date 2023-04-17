Sheep farmers can take a leaf from the New Zealanders

New Zealand is home to 25.7m sheep and has recently initiated a dairy sheep industry. 
Sheep farmers can take a leaf from the New Zealanders

New Zealand is home to 25.7m sheep and has recently initiated a dairy sheep industry. 

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 16:31

Irish sheep farmers can pick up a few tips from their New Zealand counterparts at an upcoming EuroSheep webinar.

FARMING - BEEF & SHEEP

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

Dr Brid McClearn from Teagasc, Ireland, recently visited New Zealand with members from another EU thematic network – Sm@RT: Small Ruminant Technologies.

EuroSheep network aims to exchange knowledge and expertise on flock nutrition and health management based on the industry’s current needs.

The project is funded by the EU H2020 research programme and includes Ireland, the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, Greece and Turkey, representing 80% of sheep production in Europe.

The objective of Dr McClearn’s visit was to identify best practices in flock health and nutrition from the large meat, wool and milk sheep flocks in New Zealand, which operate in a range of climatic conditions.

New Zealand has 25.7m sheep, and is a major exporter of sheep meat and wool and has recently initiated a dairy sheep industry. 

Dr Clearn will present her findings during the webinar on April 20, from 1-3pm. Participants will hear from farmers who have forward sold their wool for ten years; manage flocks of up to 30,000 sheep; and manage meat sheep flocks with 2,000 ewes per labour unit; as well as new entrants into dairy sheep production; and mixed sheep, beef and deer farms; developing new dairy sheep breeds.

More in this section

Flocking together IFA meets minister to push for sheep supports amid 'worsening crisis'
After the heavy rain in the forest. Whatever the weather - Ireland among EU states placing lowest priority on farming's climate adaption
No farm is complete without a tractor Inspection campaign to begin following 34 farm vehicle-related deaths over five years 
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>Appeal Commissioner, Claire Millrine has found that the Revenue Commissioners were incorrect to issue the demand for the €72,728 as it was outside of the time limits contained in the Tax Acts. Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie</p>

Farmer wins €72,728 tax battle with Revenue over €140,656 single payment

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd