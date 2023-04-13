'Significant growth' in cereal, pig, egg prices in last 12 months

Meanwhile, inputs were up 16.4% in the same period.
Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 11:02
Kathleen O'Sullivan

There has been "significant growth" in output prices in the 12 months since February 2022, the CSO has said in its latest agricultural release.

Agricultural output prices rose by 16.3% in the 12 months to February 2023.

The most significant output price increases can be seen in cereals (47.5%), pigs (39.6%), eggs (28.5%), and cattle (18.8%).

Notable increases were in feed (25.1%), energy prices (18.1%), and fertilisers (15.4%).

Monthly changes

Donal Kelly, senior statistician in the agriculture division said that on a monthly basis, the agricultural output price index fell by 3.9% while the agricultural input price index was down by 0.8%, compared with January 2023.

"The most significant monthly changes in the output price sub-indices were in the price of milk which fell by 10%, while cattle prices were up by 2.2%," Mr Kelly said. 

"The monthly input price sub-indices show a drop of 3.9% in fertiliser prices."

