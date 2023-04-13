'Sign of light at end of the tunnel' - but financial impact of difficult weather 'will remain'

There are signs of "light at the end of the tunnel" with the current weather forecast pointing to improvement soon - but the "financial impact" of recent conditions will remain.

Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan said that the ongoing difficult weather conditions and incessant rainfall are having a massive effect on farmers across the country.

"We are now into our sixth week of bad weather which is having a huge impact on farmers across all sectors," Mr Cullinan said.

"Livestock are indoors when they should be grazing, the sowing of crops has been delayed, and fertiliser for first cut silage has yet to be spread.

"The financial cost of this is spiralling by the week."

Stress

According to Met Éireann, March this year was the wettest on record while the first two weeks of April have given farmers little respite, Mr Cullinan said.

"What we also cannot underestimate is the human impact the weather is having on farmers," he continued.

"Farmers are understandably very stressed at the moment; land is waterlogged preventing any fieldwork, while fodder stocks are now running out on many livestock farms as stock are indoors eating silage instead of grass."

In recent weather forecasts, the update looks more positive as there are signs of an improvement in the weather in the coming days.

"There is sign of light at the end of the tunnel with the current forecast pointing to improved conditions next week," Mr Cullinan added.

"But the financial impact of this will remain.

"It's therefore absolutely vital that reduction in the price of inputs, in particular fertiliser, is fully passed onto farmers by co-ops and merchants immediately."