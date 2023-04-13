Lakeland drops milk price by 4c per litre

The board said it made this decision as global dairy market conditions continue to disimprove.
A Lakeland spokesperson said that volatile economic conditions, diminished consumer confidence, and reductions in demand from dairy buyers are yielding consistently lower market returns, while global dairy supplies continue to run ahead of these reduced demand levels. 

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 14:03
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Lakeland Dairies has announced a drop of 4c per litre for March milk supplies.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 4c per litre to 42.85c per litre inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The March price includes an input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for all suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 3.5p per litre to 35p per litre. 

The March price includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5p per litre.

Volatile conditions

"This has necessitated an ongoing correction in milk prices pending any return to more balanced supply and demand conditions," the spokesperson said.

"Lakeland Dairies is seeking to implement any such adjustments arising from this market correction as sustainably as possible in the full understanding that milk producers are operating in a high-cost environment. 

"The co-operative’s intention remains at all times to pay as high a milk price as possible in line with currently unpredictable market conditions."

For both January and February supplies, Lakeland's price paid to milk suppliers had been reduced by 6c each month.

