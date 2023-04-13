Extension to aid scheme for seed and chipping potato growers

A short extension to the 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Seed Potato and the Chipping Potato Sector has been announced.

The scheme will now close at 5pm on Friday, April 21. It had been due to close at 5pm this Friday, April 14.

This scheme is targeted at potato growers who specialise in growing seed potatoes and/or chipping potatoes in Ireland.

It is intended to assist in the development of the seed potato sector and the chipping potato sector, by grant aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment including renewable energy, as well as technology adoption specific to the seed potato sector and the chipping potato sector.

Brexit

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the scheme is in recognition of the challenges faced by the Irish potato sector following the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

The scheme has been expanded this year to include growers of Irish chipping potatoes.

"The expansion of the scheme to include Irish chipping potato growers will help to secure and future-proof the potato industry and again demonstrates my commitment to the ongoing development of this important industry," Mr McConalogue said.

"I am a strong supporter of the seed potato and chipping potato sectors. I want to see the sector to grow and flourish in the years ahead. We are potato royalty and I want to ensure that there is a strong and vibrant industry in the years ahead.

"This scheme will enable these specialised growers to develop capacity and ensure a renewed focus on the local supply model."

Application forms and scheme terms and conditions are available on the Department of Agriculture's website.